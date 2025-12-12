IIT Ropar Launches "100 Startups 100 Days" Deep-Tech Program Before India AI Summit 2026

IIT Ropar is hosting an event called "100 Startups 100 Days" on December 16 at its campus. It's a programme to help deep-tech startups grow, and it's connected to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
This program is designed to help new, small companies by giving them guidance from experts, allowing them to use advanced research labs, and offering help to develop their technology. It's all part of the preparation for the big India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will take place on February 19th and 20th in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this major summit in France as a worldwide event focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI).
IIT Ropar said that by holding this "100 Startups 100 Days" event early, they are directly helping India's big plan for Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are doing this by making it easier to create smart, advanced technology, encouraging more people to start new businesses, and training the next group of tech leaders to make a difference worldwide.
IIT Ropar Program: 30 Startups Get Financial Grants
Many different groups are helping to put on this program, including IIT Ropar's own support groups like iHub AWaDH, Annam.ai, and the Business Incubator. They also have partners from all over, like the Embassy of Israel and Reichman University, plus several Indian universities and centers such as those in Sikkim, Odisha, Maharashtra, UPES, and IIT Tirupati. Important banks like HDFC Bank and Canara Bank are also supporting the effort.
The official news says that on December 16th, more than 30 new companies and creative people will likely get money and financial help from programs like GENESIS, DST, and Startup India. The officials explained that the main goal of this whole program is to make sure we have strong new advanced technology ready for important areas like farming, water management, smart devices (IoT), and complex computer systems.
IIT Ropar's Initiative to Support 100 Startups
IIT Ropar and its partners have helped over 100 new companies (startups) grow by offering them office space, money, and fast-track programs. Their main goal is to improve India's ability to create new technology and support the country's push for digital growth and innovation.
Rajeev Ahuja, the Director of IIT Ropar, told reporters that this program finds and helps good new companies (startups) that work on advanced technology, like farming tech (AgriTech) and smart devices (IoT). On December 16th, the program will give money and support to more than 30 of these startups, under schemes like GENESIS, DST NM-ICPS, and Startup India.
