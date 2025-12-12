IIT Ropar Launches "100 Startups 100 Days" Deep-Tech Program Before India AI Summit 2026

IIT Ropar is hosting an event called "100 Startups 100 Days" on December 16 at its campus. It's a programme to help deep-tech startups grow, and it's connected to the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

This program is designed to help new, small companies by giving them guidance from experts, allowing them to use advanced research labs, and offering help to develop their technology. It's all part of the preparation for the big India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will take place on February 19th and 20th in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced this major summit in France as a worldwide event focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

IIT Ropar said that by holding this "100 Startups 100 Days" event early, they are directly helping India's big plan for Artificial Intelligence (AI). They are doing this by making it easier to create smart, advanced technology, encouraging more people to start new businesses, and training the next group of tech leaders to make a difference worldwide.