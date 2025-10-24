ICMAI CMA December 2025 Application Correction Facility Open, Make Changes at icmai.in Until Oct 26

Key Points
- CMA December 2025 foundation, intermediate and final application corrections open
- Last date to make changes in the CMA December 2025 application is October 26
- Make necessary changes in the online application form at icmai.in
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Application Correction: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has commenced the ICMAI CMA December 2025 application correction process. The last date for candidates to make necessary changes to their CMA December 2025 applications is October 26, 2025.
Candidates appearing for the CMA December 2025 Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations can make the changes to their filled application form within the given timeline.
ICMAI CMA December 2025 application correction link is available on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to make the changes.
Official Notification: “The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to give a final chance for making corrections/updates/changes in the Online Examination Application Form for the scheduled. Intermediate and Final Examination of December 2025 Term from 22/10/2025 to 26/10/2025. Foundation Examination of December 2025 Term from 22/10/2025 to 26/10/2025. ”
ICMAI CMA December 2025 Application Correction Facility
The link for students to make the changes in their CMA December 2025 application form is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below,
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICMAI
Step 2: Scroll to Students and click on Examinations
Step 3: Click on the application correction link
Step 4: Click on the link and visit the online application form link
Step 5: Select the course applying for and enter the registration details
Step 6: Click on the application link and make the changes in the fields open for editing
Step 7: Save the changes and click on submit
