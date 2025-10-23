NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Reporting from Oct 24 to Nov 1, Check Details Here

Key Points
- NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 allotment result declared
- Candidates can report to allotted colleges with required documents from Oct 24 to Nov 1, 2025
- Allotment letter and other documents mandatory for admissions
The Medical Counselling Committee has released the dates for candidates to report to the allotted colleges under the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their round 3 allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.
As per the dates provided, students must report to the colleges for admissions from October 24 to November 1, 2025. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure they have all the required documents ready with them for verification and admission purposes.
Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Final Allotment Result
Follow the steps provided below to download the final seat allotment result for NEET UG round 3 counselling
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling
Step 2: Click on the revised final allotment result link
Step 3: The final seat allotment result will be displayed
Step 4: Download the allotment PDF
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Documents Required for Admissions
Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling must download the allotment letter through the candidate login link available. The list of documents required for admissions are given below
- NEET UG Rank Card
- NEET UG admit card
- NEET UG allotment letter
- Class 10/ 12 marksheets and certificates
- Birth certificate
- Caste certificate
- Category Certificate
- Valid ID proof
- Passport-size photographs
- Other documents
