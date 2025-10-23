TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025
NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Reporting from Oct 24 to Nov 1, Check Details Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 23, 2025, 17:17 IST

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 reporting to allotted colleges will be from October 24 to November 1, 2025. Candidates can download their allotment letter and report with all required documents within the provided timeline.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Reporting
Key Points

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 round 3 allotment result declared
  • Candidates can report to allotted colleges with required documents from Oct 24 to Nov 1, 2025
  • Allotment letter and other documents mandatory for admissions

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the dates for candidates to report to the allotted colleges under the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their round 3 allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the dates provided, students must report to the colleges for admissions from October 24 to November 1, 2025. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure they have all the required documents ready with them for verification and admission purposes. 

Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Final Allotment Result

Follow the steps provided below to download the final seat allotment result for NEET UG round 3 counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the revised final allotment result link

Step 3: The final seat allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment PDF

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the third round of counselling must download the allotment letter through the candidate login link available. The list of documents required for admissions are given below

  • NEET UG Rank Card
  • NEET UG admit card
  • NEET UG allotment letter
  • Class 10/ 12 marksheets and certificates
  • Birth certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • Category Certificate
  • Valid ID proof
  • Passport-size photographs
  • Other documents

