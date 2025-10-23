NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Reporting from Oct 24 to Nov 1, Check Details Here

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the dates for candidates to report to the allotted colleges under the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 3 seat allotment result. Candidates can check their round 3 allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in.

As per the dates provided, students must report to the colleges for admissions from October 24 to November 1, 2025. Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must make sure they have all the required documents ready with them for verification and admission purposes.

Steps to Download NEET UG Round 3 Final Allotment Result

Follow the steps provided below to download the final seat allotment result for NEET UG round 3 counselling

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG Counselling

Step 2: Click on the revised final allotment result link