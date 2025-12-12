CSIR NET Last Minute Preparation Tips 2025: Tips to Score High Marks

CSIR NET Last Minute Preparation Tips: The CSIR NET will take place on December 18, 2025, for the December session. It will be organised in two shifts. Shift 1 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and Shift 2 will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. As the exam is around the corner, you should prioritise revision, analysing weak areas, and taking light mocks. It is strongly advised to avoid studying any new chapter during this phase. Along with exam strategy, keep all your exam-day documents ready. Scroll down to learn about the CSIR NET last minute preparation tips and other details. CSIR NET Last Minute Preparation Tips National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination for the December 2025 session. This test is organised to determine your eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship, Assistant Professor and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges. It is a computer-based test which will be held in 5 subjects. Candidates should thoroughly revise all the covered concepts. Focus more on your strengths to maximise your performance. Take your mocks at the same time as your actual exam shift. This will help you get used to the exam pressure. We have shared below the CSIR NET last minute preparation tips to guide you in the right direction.

How to Prepare for CSIR NET 2025? As the CSIR NET Dec 2025 exam nears, you should speed up your revision. You should keep your mind calm and sleep well to stay focused. Here are the last-minute tips and tricks to perform well in the CSIR NET 2025 exam. Revise All Covered Topics The first CSIR NET last-minute tip is revision of all the covered concepts. This helps you solidify your concepts and recall topics easily. Your focus should be more on high-priority topics. Revising key facts, theories, formulas, and other areas can help you retain information. Do Not Study Any New Topic Do not pick any new chapter in the final phase of your preparation. Studying new topics may lower your confidence and create conceptual confusion. In fact, you may also forget crucial topics you have covered so far. Stick to what you have studied till now and revise regularly.