Studying abroad for a bachelor’s or master’s degree is a dream for many students who work hard to achieve it. Candidates who are planning to study in another country will need to take certain exams as part of the admission process, usually one language proficiency test and one standardized test. The type of exam students need to take depends on the country, course, and university they choose. This article provides a complete list of exams required to study abroad after 12th. These exams help universities assess their academic ability and language skills to ensure students ready for international education. Types of Exams Required to Study Abroad After 12th Students who are planning to apply to universities abroad after Class 12 will need to appear for certain exams that help institutions assess their readiness for higher education. These exams are also important for securing a student visa.

There are two types of exams required to study abroad, Language Proficiency Tests and Standardized Subject-Based Entrance Exams. Most universities ask for both, but only the language exam scores (along with the university’s acceptance letter) are required when applying for a student visa. Check each type in detail: Language Exams Language exams test English proficiency and are mandatory for admission to universities in English-speaking countries. These exams are required for almost all types of programs, undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, or certificate courses, unless stated otherwise. Different countries prefer different English tests, but the most widely accepted ones are: IELTS (International English Language Testing System) The IELTS exam is one of the most popular tests among Indian students. It’s accepted by thousands of universities across the world.

Validity: 2 years

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

Fee: ₹18,000 (approx.) TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) The TOEFL exam is accepted by universities globally, including the UK, USA, and Canada. Validity: 2 years

Duration: 116 minutes

Fee: ₹16,900 (approx.) PTE (Pearson Test of English) The PTE exam is recognised by 3,500+ institutions worldwide. The PTE Academic is a convenient one-sitting exam. Validity: 2 years

Fee: ₹15,900 (approx.) Duolingo English Test (DET) The shortest and most affordable English test, accepted by many universities in the USA, Canada, and the UK. Validity: 2 years

Duration: 1 hour

Fee: ₹6,000 (approx.) Standardised Subject-Based Entrance Exams Most universities require students to take a subject-specific or course-based entrance exam. The exam you take depends on your chosen field of study.

Check the standardised exams for different courses in the table below: Courses/Programs Subject-Based Tests Preferred English Tests Undergraduate Engineering, Business, Management, Liberal Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences SAT or ACT — assess subject knowledge and college readiness IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, Duolingo Law LNAT (UK), LSAT (USA, Canada, and others) IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, Duolingo Medicine UCAT (UK), USMLE (USA), SAT and AP IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, Duolingo Postgraduate MBA GMAT or GRE TOEFL, IELTS, PTE MS (Engineering, Computer Science, Humanities, Social Sciences) GRE TOEFL, IELTS, PTE Law (LLM) LSAT IELTS, TOEFL Medical/Health Sciences (PhD/Residency) GRE, MCAT, or USMLE TOEFL, IELTS Finance GMAT, GRE, or CFA TOEFL, IELTS, PTE, CELPIP

Exams for Studying Abroad with Scholarships If students are aiming for scholarships, the scores in major exams can significantly boost their chances. Universities often consider top scores in tests like GMAT, GRE, IELTS, TOEFL, PTE, SAT, ACT, and Duolingo while awarding merit-based or need-based scholarships. Higher test scores improve the admission prospects and make students eligible for tuition fee waivers, grants, and fellowships offered by universities or government programs. Exams Required for MBA Programs Abroad Students who are planning to pursue an MBA abroad will need to take specific exams that assess both their academic and language abilities. These exams are essential for admission into reputed global business schools and also play a role in securing student visas. Check the overview of the exams required for MBA programs abroad in the table:

Exam Purpose Accepted In GMAT (Graduate Management Admission Test) Primary entrance exam for MBA and management programs. It evaluates analytical writing, quantitative, and verbal reasoning skills. USA, Europe, and Asia GRE (Graduate Record Examination) Accepted by many business schools as an alternative to GMAT; tests analytical, verbal, and quantitative reasoning. Global IELTS / TOEFL / PTE Assess English language proficiency for admission and visa requirements. All English-speaking countries Exams Required to Study Abroad After 12th Students who have completed Class 12 in India need to take certain standardized exams to study abroad and apply for a student visa. The specific exams depend on the course, college, and country. However, the following are most commonly accepted exams:

SAT for undergraduate programs in the USA and other countries.

GMAT for business and management-related courses.

GRE for postgraduate programs in science, engineering, and humanities.

IELTS/TOEFL to prove English language proficiency. Exams Required to Study Abroad After 10th Students wishing to study abroad after Class 10 can take certain exams to qualify for international school or foundation programs. However, it is generally recommended to pursue higher education abroad after completing Class 12, as it provides more academic flexibility and maturity. The following are the main exams required to study abroad after 10th: 1. English Language Proficiency Tests Most Indian students’ first language isn’t English, taking a language test is essential. These tests assess reading, writing, listening, and speaking skills. The following are commonly accepted exams: