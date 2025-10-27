Trivia Questions with Answers: Only Geniuses with a 150+ IQ Can Recognize These Famous Female Scientists of the U.S- Take The Challenge!

Famous Female Scientist: Science is not just about test tubes and equations; it is about curiosity, courage, and changing the world. And when it comes to making history, American women scientists have done just that. From discovering new elements to exploring space, they’ve broken barriers that once seemed impossible. But, many of these names don’t get enough recognition, for example, everyone knows Einstein or Newton, but what about Katherine Johnson, Rosalyn Yalow, or Mae Jemison? These women changed how we see science and what women can achieve in it. So, let’s test your knowledge! How many of these U.S. women scientists do you actually know? Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: Only Top 2% Smartest Americans Can Pass This American Revolution Quiz Challenge Famous Female Scientists Quiz

Take this 10-question quiz to find out! 1. Who was the first American woman to travel to space? A) Katherine Johnson

B) Sally Ride

C) Mae Jemison

D) Peggy Whitson Answer: B) Sally Ride

Explanation: Sally Ride became the first American woman in space in 1983. She flew aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger and inspired millions of young girls to dream big. 2. Which American marine biologist wrote the book Silent Spring, sparking the modern environmental movement? A) Jane Goodall

B) Rachel Carson

C) Sylvia Earle

D) Barbara McClintock Answer: B) Rachel Carson

Explanation: Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring (1962) exposed the dangers of pesticides and led to major changes in environmental laws. She basically woke up the world to the idea of protecting nature. 3. Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician, helped launch which historic space mission?

A) Apollo 11 Moon Landing

B) Hubble Space Telescope

C) Voyager Mission

D) Mars Rover Answer: A) Apollo 11 Moon Landing

Explanation: Katherine Johnson’s math helped NASA send astronauts to the Moon in 1969. Her calculations made spaceflight safer and more accurate; she was literally the "human computer" of NASA. 4. Who was the first African American woman to travel into space? A) Mae Jemison

B) Guion Bluford

C) Jeanette Epps

D) Yvonne Cagle Answer: A) Mae Jemison

Explanation: In 1992, Dr. Mae Jemison became the first African American woman astronaut. She’s not just a scientist, she’s also a doctor and a total inspiration for women in STEM. 5. Which American scientist discovered the genetic causes of cancer? A) Barbara McClintock

B) Elizabeth Blackburn

C) Mary-Claire King

D) Rosalyn Yalow Answer: C) Mary-Claire King

Explanation: Mary-Claire King discovered the BRCA1 gene, which is linked to breast cancer. Her work helped millions of women understand their health risks early.

6. Who was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for developing radioimmunoassay (RIA)? A) Rosalyn Yalow

B) Gertrude Elion

C) Barbara McClintock

D) Frances Arnold Answer: A) Rosalyn Yalow

Explanation: Rosalyn Yalow developed RIA, a revolutionary technique used to measure hormones in blood. It changed medical testing forever and won her the Nobel Prize in 1977. 7. Which U.S. scientist is known as “Her Deepness” for her ocean exploration work? A) Sylvia Earle

B) Jane Goodall

C) Ellen Ochoa

D) Florence Bascom Answer: A) Sylvia Earle

Explanation: Sylvia Earle has spent over 7,000 hours underwater studying marine life. She's a legendary oceanographer who's been fighting to protect the oceans for decades.