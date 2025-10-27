MP SET Syllabus 2025 & Exam Pattern: Download Paper 1 and Paper 2 Syllabus PDF

MP SET Syllabus 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the notification for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official website. This examination is conducted for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in Universities/Colleges of Madhya Pradesh. The MP SET 2025 exam is scheduled for January 11, 2026 (Sunday). With a few months left, candidates should carefully analyse the MP SET syllabus and exam pattern before planning the strategy. The syllabus is divided into two papers, namely General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude and Subject-Specific. Mastering all the chapters across all the subjects will help candidates perform well in the test. Read on to learn more about the subject-wise syllabus for the MP SET 2025 exam on this page. Apply Online for MP SET 2025 Here

MP SET Syllabus 2025 Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the syllabus and exam pattern for the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 on its official website. Understanding the syllabus will help aspirants discover all the relevant topics and weightage. There are two papers in this test. Paper 1 is compulsory for all, comprising 50 objective-type questions for 100 marks. Paper 2 is designed for 31 different subjects, and candidates have to opt for the respective subject. Here are the key highlights for the MP SET syllabus tabulated for the candidate’s reference. Particular Details Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Exam Name State Eligibility Test (SET) 2025 Post Name Assistant Professor Question Type Objective Exam Date January 11, 2026 (Sunday) Papers Paper 1 and Paper 2 Number of Questions 150 Maximum Marks 300 Marking Scheme +2 mark for every correct answer Negative Marking No

MP SET Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates should analyse the MP SET exam pattern to get a clear picture of the exam mode, question type, total number of questions, maximum marks, exam duration, and marking scheme. A total of 150 objective-type questions for 300 marks will be asked in the test. The exam duration will be 3 hours (180 minutes). The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi. As per the marking scheme, each question carries 2 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers. Here is the latest exam pattern for the MP SET 2025 exam shared below. Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper 1 General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude 50 100 3 hours (180 minutes) Paper 2 Subject Concerned 100 200 MP SET Syllabus 2025 Subject-Wise for Paper 1 and Paper 2

The exam authorities have released the Madhya Pradesh SET syllabus for all the subjects on its official website. It is divided into two papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 is focused on General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, covering areas like Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, etc. Paper 2 is based on the subject opted for by the candidates. Applicants must master the basic concepts and core topics to maximise their chances of success in the exam. Here is the subject-wise MP SET syllabus tabulated below for the clarity of the candidates. MP SET Syllabus 2025 for Paper 1 The MP SET Paper 1 syllabus is designed to evaluate candidates’ teaching and research capabilities. It is divided into 10 units, namely Teaching Aptitude, Research Aptitude, Comprehension, Communication, Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude, etc. Here is the topic-wise MP SET syllabus for General Paper shared below.

Subject Syllabus Teaching Aptitude Teaching: Concept, Objectives, Levels of teaching (Memory, Understanding and Reflective), Characteristics and basic requirements. Learner's characteristics: Characteristics of adolescent and adult learners (Academic, Social, Emotional and Cognitive), Individual differences. Factors affecting teaching related to: Teacher, Learner, Support material, Instructional facilities, Learning environment and Institution. Methods of teaching in Institutions of higher learning: Teacher centred vs. Learner centred methods; Off-line vs. On-line methods (Swayam, Swayamprabha. MOOCs etc.). Teaching Support System: Traditional, Modern and ICT based. Evaluation Systems: Elements and Types of evaluation. Evaluation in Choice Based Credit System in Higher education. Computer based testing, innovations In evaluation systems. Research Aptitude Research: Meaning. Types, and Characteristics, Positivism and Postpositivistic approach to research. Methods of Research: Experimental. Descriptive. Historical. Qualitative and Quantitative methods. Steps of Research. Thesis and Article writing: Format and styles of referencing. Application of ICT in research. Research ethics. Comprehension A passage of text be given. Questions be asked from the passage to be answered. Communication Communication: Meaning, types and characteristics of communication. Effective communication: Verbal and Non-verbal. Inter-Cultural and group communications, Classroom communication. Barriers to effective communication. Mass-Media and Society. Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude Types of reasoning. Number series, Letter series, Codes and Relationships. Mathematical Aptitude (Fraction, Time & Distance, Ratio. Proportion and Percentage, Profit and Loss. Interest and Discounting. Averages etc.). Logical Reasoning Understanding the structure of arguments; argument forms, structure of categorical probulations, Mood and Figure, Formal and Informal fallacies, Uses of language, Connotations and denotations of terms. Classical square of opposition. Evaluating and distinguishing deductive and inductive reasoning. Analogies. Venn diagram: Simple and multiple' use for establishing validity of arguments. Indian Logic: Means of knowledge. Pramanas; Pratyaksha (Perception), Anumana (Inference), Upamana (Comparison), Shabda (Verbal testimony), Arthapatti (Implication) and Anupalabddhi (Non-apprehension). Structure and kinds of Anumana (inference). Vyapli (invariable relation). Helvabhasas (fallacies of Inference). Data Interpretation Sources, acquisition and classification of Data. Quantitative and Qualitative Data. Graphical representation (Bar-chart, Histograms, Pie-chart, table-chart and Line-chart) and mapping of Data. Data interpretation. Data and Governance. Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ICT: General abbreviations and terminology. Basics of Internet, Intranet, E-mail, Audio and Video-conferencing. Digital initiatives in higher education. ICT and Governance. People, Development and Environment Development and environment: Millennium development and Sustainable development goals. Human and environment interaction: Anthropogenic activities and their impacts on' environment. Environmental issues; Local, Regional and Global; Air pollution. Water pollution, Soil pollution, Noise pollution,, Waste (solid, liquid, biomedical, hazardous, electronic), Climate change and its Socio-Economic and Political dimensions. Impacts of pollutants on human health. Natural and energy resources: Solar, Wind, Soil, Hydro. Geothermal. Biomass, Nuclear and Forests. Natural hazards and disasters: Mitigation strategies Environmental Protection Act (1986), National Action Plan on Climate Change. International agreements/efforts -Montreal Protocol, Rio Summit. Convention on Biodiversity, Kyoto Protocol, Paris Agreement, international Solar Alliance Higher Education System Institutions of higher learning end education in ancient India Evolution of higher learning and research In Post Independence India. Oriental, Conventional and Non-conventional learning programmes in India. Professional, Technical and Skill Based education. Value education and environmental education. Policies, Governance, and Administration