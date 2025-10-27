MP SET 2025 Application Begins at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online Last Date, Fees and More

MP SET 2025 Application Begins: MPPSC has invited applications from the candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching. The candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Professor / Librarian / Sports Officer posts in various colleges and Universities across the state must apply for the MP SET 2025, as this exam provides them the eligibility to apply for Assistant Professor posts. The registrations for MP SET 2025 has started from 25 October 2025 and will end on 20 November 2025. The MP SET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on 11 January 2026. Candidates are advised to apply via the official portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MP SET 2025 Overview

The MP SET is an State Eligibility Test to provide certifications of eligibility to the candidates who qualify the exam. These candidates will become eligible to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and Sports Officer at colleges and universities across the state. Only those candidates who have not qualified NET/ CSIR should apply. Check the details below: