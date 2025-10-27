MP SET 2025 Application Begins at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check Eligibility, Apply Online Last Date, Fees and More

Key Points
- MP SET 2025 application process begins at www.mppsc.mp.gov.in.
- Candidates can apply between 25 October to 20 November 2025.
- Those who have already cleared the NET/CSIR exam are not required to appear for MP SET.
MP SET 2025 Application Begins: MPPSC has invited applications from the candidates who want to pursue a career in teaching. The candidates who wish to apply for the Assistant Professor / Librarian / Sports Officer posts in various colleges and Universities across the state must apply for the MP SET 2025, as this exam provides them the eligibility to apply for Assistant Professor posts. The registrations for MP SET 2025 has started from 25 October 2025 and will end on 20 November 2025. The MP SET 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on 11 January 2026. Candidates are advised to apply via the official portal at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
MP SET 2025 Overview
The MP SET is an State Eligibility Test to provide certifications of eligibility to the candidates who qualify the exam. These candidates will become eligible to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor, Librarian, and Sports Officer at colleges and universities across the state. Only those candidates who have not qualified NET/ CSIR should apply. Check the details below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
MP SET 2025 (State Eligibility Test)
|
Conducting Body
|
MPPSC
|
Purpose
|
Eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Universities/Colleges
|
Notification / Application Start
|
Last Date to Apply
|
Exam Date
|
11 January 2026
|
Number of Subjects
|
31 Subjects
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
MP SET 2025 Eligibility Criteria
For the candidates, who wish to apply for the MP SET 2025, there are certain eligibility requirements mentioned in the official notice that are mandatorily be met. These are:
-
Educational Qualification: A candidates will be considered eligible in the following circumstances:
-
If he has passed post graduation from a recognized university, or is studying in the final year of post graduation/ post graduation third/ post graduation fourth semester.
-
Minimum Marks:
-
A candidate who belongs to General/ OBC (Creamy layer)/ EWS category must have passed post graduation with minimum 55% marks.
-
Candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC (non-creamy layer) must have secured at least 50% marks.
-
Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for appearing in MP SET.
-
For PhD Holders: Such PhD degree holder candidates whose post-graduation examination has been completed by September 19, 1991, will be given 5% relaxation in educational qualification (from 55% to 50%).
Steps to Apply for MP SET 2025
-
Visit the official MPPSC website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, in the right corner, click on the Apply Online link.
-
A new page will appear containing all the latest applications. Click on MP SET 2025.
-
You will be redirected to another window where you will find the details related to MP SET 2025.
-
Click on the Application Form link. Tick mark the candidate’s declaration after reading the instructions carefully.
-
Now click on “I Accept” and you will be redirected to the application form.
-
Fill in all the details like Select subject for MP SET, educational details, personal details, marital status, residency details, exam centre selection, etc.
-
After filling all the details, upload the photograph and signature in the prescribed format and then check the declaration.
-
Pay the application fee through online mode or through the Kiosks of Mponline in cash.
-
Save the application form for future reference.
MP SET 2025 Apply Link
The candidates who are eligible to apply for the MP SET 2025 can use the direct link provided below to fill the application form. Read the instructions carefully before applying.
|
MP SET 2025 Apply Link
MP SET 2025 Application Fee
Candidates can apply online for MP SET 2025 by paying the fee in cash through the authorized kiosk of Mponline. The list of authorized kiosks along with addresses and phone numbers is available on www.mponline.gov.in
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
Other Categories and Residents outside MP
|
₹ 500 + ₹40 (portal fee)
|
SC / ST / OBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, and Divyangjan natives of Madhya Pradesh
|
₹ 250 + ₹40 (portal fee)
