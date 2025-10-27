Who is the next CJI of India? CJI B.R. Gavai recommends Justice Surya Kant as the 53rd Chief Justice of India

Justice Surya Kant is set to become the 53rd Chief Justice of India. He was recommended by current CJI Bhushan R. Gavai, who retires on November 23, 2025. Justice Surya Kant was born in Hisar, Haryana, on February 10, 1962. He is known for his strong legal skills and deep understanding of social issues. He started his career as an advocate and later became the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. He is currently a senior judge in the Supreme Court and also serves as the Executive Chairman of NALSA. Justice Kant will be the first person from Haryana to hold the top judicial post. He is expected to take office on November 24, 2025, and serve until February 9, 2027. In this article, we'll take a look at Justice Surya Kant's journey, his achievements, and what his appointment means for India's judiciary.

Who is Justice Surya Kant?

Justice Surya Kant is a sitting Judge of the Supreme Court of India. He is currently the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court. He has been recommended for appointment as the 53rd Chief Justice of India (CJI), a position he is slated to assume on November 24, 2025. He will be the first person from Haryana to hold the top judicial post.

Education

Justice Surya Kant was born on February 10, 1962, in the village of Petwar in the Hisar district of Haryana.