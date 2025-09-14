Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 Out
World's First AI Minister: How Albania Is Using AI to End Corruption

By Alisha Louis
Sep 14, 2025, 06:18 IST

Who is the World's First AI Minister? Albania breaks world record by appointing Diella, the first AI-powered government minister in the world. Learn how Albania appointed the world's first AI minister to lead a bold fight against corruption and its role in transforming government efficiency.

First AI Minister in the world, Diella.

World's First AI Minister: In September 2025, Albania became the first country to appoint an artificial intelligence system, Diella, as a government minister. Why was he appointed? To fight corruption and ensure public contracts are 100% transparent. According to Albania’s National Agency for Information Society, Diella has already processed over 36,600 digital documents and served nearly 1,000 government services as a virtual assistant. 

Public tenders represent a significant source of corruption in Albania, a nation of 2.8 million striving for EU membership, and Prime Minister Edi Rama says AI is key in removing human bias and manipulation from state contracts while strengthening the nation’s credibility.

Who is the World's First AI Minister?

Diella is the world’s first cabinet-level AI minister. It is a virtual entity introduced by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. She was created to oversee government contracts, eliminate human bias, and deliver transparent public spending.

How Albania Is Using AI to End Corruption?

Albania’s digital government leap aims to solve deep-rooted issues in public spending and procurement.

  • Scandals in Public tenders have caused troubles for a long time in the government thus, AI aims to eliminate human bias and manipulation.

  • Diella oversees every decision on government contracts for maximum transparency.

  • AI ensures no bribes, threats, or conflicts of interest in awarding public funds. 

  • First launched as an e-government assistant, Diella’s proven track record of handling thousands of digital services helped pave her elevation to ministerial status. 

What are the Key Roles of World's First AI Minister, Diella?

Diella, the world’s first AI minister, was created to tackle Albania’s long-standing issues with corruption and inefficiency in government spending. Her role aims to bring total transparency, speed, and fairness to the nation’s public procurement system.

Role

Details

Oversee Public Tenders

Takes all decisions on procurement and contractor selection

Guarantee Transparency

Ensures every government contract is fully open for audit

Block Corruption and Bias

AI decision-making reduces manipulation, bribes, and favoritism

Improve Efficiency in Governance

Processes digital documents and services for citizens and officials

Conclusion

Albania’s appointment of Diella as the world’s first AI minister is a landmark in digital governance, placing technology front and center in the fight against corruption. With full oversight of public contracts and transparent decision-making, Albania aims to set a global example of AI-driven integrity and trust in government.

    FAQs

    • What is Diella’s main government role?
      +
      Overseeing public tenders and ensuring all contract decisions are corruption-free and fully transparent.
    • How does AI help fight corruption in Albania?
      +
      AI ensures transparency in tenders, removing human manipulation and bias from government contracts.
    • Who is the world’s first AI minister?
      +
      Diella, an AI-powered virtual entity appointed by Albania to manage public contracts.

