World's First AI Minister: In September 2025, Albania became the first country to appoint an artificial intelligence system, Diella, as a government minister. Why was he appointed? To fight corruption and ensure public contracts are 100% transparent. According to Albania’s National Agency for Information Society, Diella has already processed over 36,600 digital documents and served nearly 1,000 government services as a virtual assistant.

Public tenders represent a significant source of corruption in Albania, a nation of 2.8 million striving for EU membership, and Prime Minister Edi Rama says AI is key in removing human bias and manipulation from state contracts while strengthening the nation’s credibility.

Who is the World's First AI Minister?

Diella is the world’s first cabinet-level AI minister. It is a virtual entity introduced by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama. She was created to oversee government contracts, eliminate human bias, and deliver transparent public spending.