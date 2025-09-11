Clearest Signs of Life on Mars: Read What NASA says!

Life on Mars: Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun and has long fascinated scientists as a possible home for ancient life. According to NASA’s September 10, 2025 Report, clear signs of Life on Mars have been discovered. NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars in 2021. It has been exploring Jezero Crater since 2021, and made a groundbreaking discovery in July 2024. Mars rover collected a rock sample called “Sapphire Canyon” from a rock named “Cheyava Falls”, featuring unique leopard-like spots that may be signs of ancient microbial life. These sedimentary rocks date back over 3 billion years when Mars had rivers and lakes capable of supporting life. Formation of these rocks composed of clay and silt which are preservers of past microbial life on Earth. Read about the signs of life on Mars, perseverance rover and next steps in Mars exploration.

What Are the Clearest Signs of Life on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover discovered intriguing leopard-patterned spots on a rock sample named "Sapphire Canyon," collected in July 2024 from Jezero Crater’s ancient riverbed. These spots represent potential biosignatures—chemical and mineral indicators that could signal past microbial life. Scientists emphasize that while these signs don’t confirm life, they are the strongest evidence yet, offering new insight into Mars’ history of water and habitability. Official analysis took over a year and involved international peer review to ensure scientific accuracy. How Did NASA’s Perseverance Rover Make This Discovery? The rover drilled into a rock called "Cheyava Falls" to collect the Sapphire Canyon sample. This sedimentary rock is rich in organic carbon, sulfur, iron minerals, and phosphorus—elements that, on Earth, support microbial life. Instruments aboard Perseverance detected chemical signatures suggesting past microbial metabolisms, preserved in clay and silt that once formed from a water-rich environment more than 3 billion years ago.