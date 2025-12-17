UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025-26: Apply Online for 7994 Posts at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025-26. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,994 vacancies for the post of Rajasva Lekhpal in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 29, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Continue reading to learn about the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and step-by-step application process.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025

The UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF has been released at upsssc.gov.in. To be eligible for the announced vacancies, candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board in India. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the UPSSSC PET scorecard and performance in the main written examination.