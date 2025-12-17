UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025-26: Apply Online for 7994 Posts at upsssc.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Result 2025 OUT
The UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025-26 has been released for 7,994 vacancies. Eligible candidates who have qualified for the UP PET 2025 and passed Class 12 can apply online from December 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026, via the official portal upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026:  The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025-26. The recruitment drive aims to fill 7,994 vacancies for the post of Rajasva Lekhpal in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online between December 29, 2025 and January 28, 2026. Continue reading to learn about the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, exam pattern and step-by-step application process. 

UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025

The UP Lekhpal Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF has been released at upsssc.gov.in. To be eligible for the announced vacancies, candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board in India. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the UPSSSC PET scorecard and performance in the main written examination.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification 2026 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies of UP Lekhpal 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, detailed vacancy distribution, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification 2026.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification 2025

PDF Download

UP Lekhpal Notification 2026: Overview

The UPSSSC Lekhpal Notification 2025 has been released at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online between December 29, 2025 and January 29, 2026. Check the table below for UPSSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights.

Particulars

Details

Organization

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC)

Post Name

Rajasva Lekhpal (Revenue Accountant)

Advertisement No.

02-Exam/2025

Total Vacancies

7,994

Application Mode

Online

Registration Dates

December 29, 2025, to January 28, 2026

Selection Process

PET 2025 Score + Mains Written Exam + DV

Official Website

upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2026: Category-wise Distribution

UPSSSC has released the notification to recruit eligible candidates for 7994 vacancies. Out of this maximum of 4165 vacancies have been released for unreserved candidates.


Category

Number of Vacancies

Unreserved (UR)

4,165

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

1,441

Scheduled Caste (SC)

1,446

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

150

Economically Weaker Section (EWS)

792

Total

7,994

Eligibility Criteria for UPSSSC Lekhpal 2026

Candidates interested in applying for the announced vacancies must fulfil all the eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have passed the Class 12 (Intermediate) examination or its equivalent from a recognised board in India.

PET 2025 Score

Only those candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 and possess a valid scorecard are eligible to apply for this Mains recruitment. The commission will shortlist candidates for the written exam based on their PET normalised scores.


Age Limit (as of July 1, 2025)

Minimum Age: 18 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years 

Age relaxation will be given to SC, ST, OBC, and PWD candidates as per the prevailing Uttar Pradesh government norms.


