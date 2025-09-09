What is the Capital of Albania? Find Out Here!

Capital of Albania: Albania is a small yet fascinating country in Southeastern Europe. It is known for its rich history, stunning landscapes, and cultural heritage. The country is situated on the Balkan Peninsula and shares borders with 4 countries i.e. Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Greece. Albania is located on beautiful Adriatic and Ionian Seas within the Mediterranean Sea. But what is the capital of Albania? Knowing about its capital opens doors to understanding the country’s past, present, and vibrant culture. Read about Tirana, the capital and the largest city of Albania, its history, what it is famous for, language spoken and interesting facts. What is the Capital of Albania? The capital of Albania is Tirana. Located in the heart of the country, Tirana is the largest city and serves as Albania’s political, economic, and cultural hub. Established in 1614, it became the nation’s capital in 1920. Today, Tirana is known for its colorful architecture, lively atmosphere, and blend of Ottoman, Fascist, and Soviet-era influences. It is home to important landmarks such as Skanderbeg Square, the National History Museum, and Et’hem Bey Mosque.

Key Facts About Albania Details Population 2.82 million (2025 est.) Official Language Albanian Capital Tirana Currency Lek Bordering Countries Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Greece Area 11,100 sq mi (28,748 sq km) History of Albania Albania has a complex history shaped by Illyrians, Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, and Ottomans. It declared independence from the Ottoman Empire in 1912, later facing periods of monarchy, communist rule, and eventual democratization after 1991. Tirana’s history reflects much of this national journey. What is Albania most known for? Albania is most renowned for its breathtaking landscapes that combine sun-soaked Mediterranean beaches with dramatic mountain ranges. The Albanian Riviera along the Ionian and Adriatic Seas is celebrated for crystal-clear waters, picturesque villages, and hidden coves, attracting growing numbers of international travelers seeking unspoiled beauty.

The country is also rich in cultural heritage, boasting 4 UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Berat, known as the “City of a Thousand Windows,” and Gjirokastër with its Ottoman-era architecture. Alongside these treasures, Albania is admired for its warm hospitality and unique Albanian language. What language does Albania speak? The official language of Albania is Albanian, a unique branch of the Indo-European family with no close relatives among neighboring languages. Interestingly, Albanian has two main dialects—Gheg in the north and Tosk in the south—both of which remain mutually intelligible. Another fascinating fact is that Albanian is one of the oldest Indo-European languages still spoken today, with roots tracing back thousands of years, making it a vital cultural marker of the nation’s heritage and identity.

Tirana Interesting Facts You Didn't Know Tirana, the vibrant capital of Albania, sits surrounded by mountains and is one of Europe's sunniest cities. Founded in 1614, it combines Ottoman, Italian, and communist-era influences in its architecture and culture, making it a unique historical and modern city. Tirana was officially founded in 1614 by Ottoman general Sulejman Pasha Bargjini as a small settlement with a mosque and bathhouse. It became Albania's capital only in 1920 after the Congress of Lushnjë. The city boasts about 2,544 hours of sunshine yearly, making it one of Europe's sunniest capitals. Tirana has over 173,000 bunkers built during Enver Hoxha's regime, many of which remain visible today, some converted into museums or hostels.