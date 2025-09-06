9 Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025: Check Full List!

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Alisha Louis
Sep 6, 2025, 21:27 IST

What are the Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025? Several countries like Yemen & Netherlands stand out for having the shortest average weekly working hours. Read about 9 countries with low working hours, revealing how they support rest, family time, and better quality of life.

List of 9 Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025.
What are the Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025? Working fewer hours doesn’t mean less productivity. Your working hours help you plan your activities and contribute to your well-being. People with less working hours are comparatively more content and productive than others with more working hours. This was proved in a report conducted by the Autonomy Institute 2021. It showed that less working hours either maintained or increased productivity and service provision improved workers’ well-being and work-life balance. 

Working hours in different countries per day vary from 25 to 50 hours. Many countries promote less working hours in 2025 along with work-life balance. Let’s read about 9 countries with the shortest average weekly hours, revealing how they support rest, family time, and better quality of life.

List of 9 Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025

The global average weekly working hours by countries varies widely, with some offering significantly shorter hours while maintaining high productivity. According to the recent study of Aviva Group, after the 2020 Pandemic more workers were attracted to their current role for the work-life balance and less working hours than their salary. Yemen tops the list with just 25.9 hours weekly, followed closely by European nations known for their strong work-life balance policies. Here is the detailed breakdown:

Rank

Country

Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025

Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025- Men

Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025- Women

1

Yemen

25.9

26.4

18

2

Netherlands

26.8

30.4

22.6

3

Norway

27.1

29.4

24.6

4

Austria

28.4

32.1

24.3

5

Denmark

28.8

31.2

26

6

Finland

28.8

31.1

26.4

7

Vanuatu

29

29.2

28.7

8

Mozambique

29

33.1

25.2

9

Sweden

29.3

31.2

27.1

(Source- International Labor Organisation Stats)

These countries demonstrate a strong culture of balance, where shorter workweeks contribute to greater wellbeing and productivity.

What Makes These Countries Work Less and Live Better?

Many of these countries have government policies supporting flexible work hours, vacation time, and social benefits. In European nations, labor laws strictly limit working hours, promoting family time and leisure. Meanwhile, Yemen’s shorter hours reflect economic and regional factors. Such diversity highlights the complex factors influencing work culture globally.

Conclusion

The nine countries with the least working hours in 2025 provide valuable insights into how work-life balance can be prioritized. From Yemen to Sweden, shorter workweeks foster healthier, happier, and more productive societies, setting examples for countries aiming to improve employee wellbeing.

    FAQs

    • Which country has the best work-life balance?
      +
      Countries like Denmark, the Netherlands, and Finland consistently rank highest for work-life balance due to their shorter working hours, robust social benefits, and cultural emphasis on leisure and family time. These nations set models for balancing efficiency with quality of life.
    • What country only has 4 day work weeks?
      +
      Iceland is globally recognized for successfully implementing a 4-day workweek trial. The experiment showed that reducing working days maintained or increased productivity while significantly improving employee wellbeing. This model is inspiring other countries to explore similar flexible work schedules.
    • What country has the least working hours?
      +
      Yemen currently has the least average working hours globally, with employees working just about 25.9 hours per week in 2025. This low workweek contrasts with other nations and reflects a unique blend of economic and cultural factors.

