9 Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025: Check Full List!

What are the Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025? Working fewer hours doesn’t mean less productivity. Your working hours help you plan your activities and contribute to your well-being. People with less working hours are comparatively more content and productive than others with more working hours. This was proved in a report conducted by the Autonomy Institute 2021. It showed that less working hours either maintained or increased productivity and service provision improved workers’ well-being and work-life balance. Working hours in different countries per day vary from 25 to 50 hours. Many countries promote less working hours in 2025 along with work-life balance. Let’s read about 9 countries with the shortest average weekly hours, revealing how they support rest, family time, and better quality of life.

List of 9 Countries with the Least Working Hours in 2025 The global average weekly working hours by countries varies widely, with some offering significantly shorter hours while maintaining high productivity. According to the recent study of Aviva Group, after the 2020 Pandemic more workers were attracted to their current role for the work-life balance and less working hours than their salary. Yemen tops the list with just 25.9 hours weekly, followed closely by European nations known for their strong work-life balance policies. Here is the detailed breakdown: Rank Country Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025 Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025- Men Average Weekly Hours Worked 2025- Women 1 Yemen 25.9 26.4 18 2 Netherlands 26.8 30.4 22.6 3 Norway 27.1 29.4 24.6 4 Austria 28.4 32.1 24.3 5 Denmark 28.8 31.2 26 6 Finland 28.8 31.1 26.4 7 Vanuatu 29 29.2 28.7 8 Mozambique 29 33.1 25.2 9 Sweden 29.3 31.2 27.1

(Source- International Labor Organisation Stats) These countries demonstrate a strong culture of balance, where shorter workweeks contribute to greater wellbeing and productivity. What Makes These Countries Work Less and Live Better? Many of these countries have government policies supporting flexible work hours, vacation time, and social benefits. In European nations, labor laws strictly limit working hours, promoting family time and leisure. Meanwhile, Yemen's shorter hours reflect economic and regional factors. Such diversity highlights the complex factors influencing work culture globally. Conclusion The nine countries with the least working hours in 2025 provide valuable insights into how work-life balance can be prioritized. From Yemen to Sweden, shorter workweeks foster healthier, happier, and more productive societies, setting examples for countries aiming to improve employee wellbeing.