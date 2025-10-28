Word Puzzle: Can You Spot the Hidden Word in 9 Seconds that 99% People Have Missed?

Word puzzles have become one of the most popular puzzle challenges on the web.
These seemingly simple puzzles consisting of random letters arranged in a grid have taken the web by storm.
The goal of a word puzzle is to engage the reader’s brain and eyes to find hidden words in the grid.
These words can be present in any of the following combinations: horizontally, vertically, or diagonally, in a straight or reverse order.
Solving word puzzles is one of the best ways to enhance an individual's vocabulary, concentration, and pattern recognition skills.
Additionally, these puzzle serves as an excellent exercise for both the eyes and the brain, helping to keep both sharp.
Are you the smartest?
Find out now!
Why Word Puzzles are So Popular?
Word puzzles are popular because they offer a unique blend of challenge and reward. Despite living in an era dominated by reels and short news content, these puzzles have maintained their charm among the netizens.
There’s something really special about solving a word puzzle, that rush when you spot a hidden word sitting between a mishmash of letters. It seems as if time hit the pause button when solving such puzzles.
Are you ready to test your brain?
Scroll below to get started.
Word Puzzle: Find Hidden Word
Source: Pinterest
The image shared above shows a 10x10 letter grid filled with a set of random letters.
What appears to be a random grid of letters contains some hidden words.
Your challenge is to find one hidden word in the grid.
The theme and hint for the word will be provided below.
Here you go!
Theme: Halloween
HINT: Today’s hidden word is a six-letter word that means a liquid that contains medicine, poison, or something that is supposed to have magic powers.
Can you find the word in 9 seconds?
Let’s find out now!
Solving word puzzles is an excellent way to enhance your focus and expand your vocabulary.
The hidden word can be present in the letter grid in any format, e.g., top to bottom, sideways, up and down, forward and backward, and diagonally.
The placement of letters makes it difficult to identify the hidden word at first glance.
Do you have highly attentive eyes?
The best way to solve word puzzles is by looking for meaningful patterns that can help you make a proper word. Try searching for the starting letter and ending letter, as well as the pattern in which they appear in the letter grid.
Have you spotted the hidden word in the letter grid?
Look attentively; the word can be presented in any of the above-mentioned sequences in the word puzzle.
Hurry up; time is running out.
And…
Time’s up.
Were you able to spot the hidden word?
Congratulations to you if you are among the readers who have spotted the word in 9 seconds.
You have a brilliant brain and equally sharp eyes.
Some of you might still be looking for the hidden word.
Stop looking.
The solution is provided below.
Take a look now!
Word Puzzle: Solution
The word that you needed to find was “POTION”, which means a liquid that contains medicine, poison, or something that is supposed to have magic powers. It is present on the 7th column, 1st row, and extending till the 6th row.
Did you love solving this word puzzle?
If you did, then share it with a friend or coworker and see who has better brains and eyes.
Before you leave, test your intelligence with some other exciting puzzle challenges below.
