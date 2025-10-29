List of 7 Largest Freshwater Lakes in the World

Freshwater lakes are found all over the world, with over 307 million natural lakes globally. North America has the most freshwater lakes of any continent. These lakes are large bodies of water that contain little to no salt. They are important sources of drinking water, support wildlife, and help balance the environment. Most freshwater lakes get their water from rainfall, rivers, melting snow, or underground springs. These lakes range from small ponds to massive bodies of water spanning countries. They cover about 4.2 million square kilometres of Earth's surface. Most of them are small, but a few are truly gigantic. The continent with the most freshwater lakes is North America, thanks to the many lakes in Canada and Alaska formed during the Ice Age. But do you know which is the largest freshwater lake in the world? In this article, we'll take a look at the biggest ones and explore what makes them so special.

List of The Largest Freshwater Lakes In The World There are more than 307 million freshwater lakes worldwide, but only a handful rank among the largest. Lake Baikal is the world's largest lake by volume, holding approximately 23,600 km³ of water. In contrast, Lake Superior has the largest surface area, at 82,100 km². Rank Lake Name Volume (km³) Surface Area (km²) Location 1 Baikal 23,600 31,722 Russia 2 Tanganyika 18,900 32,900 Africa (4 countries) 3 Superior 11,600 82,100 USA, Canada 4 Malawi 7,725 29,600 Africa (Malawi/Mozambique/Tanzania) 5 Michigan 4,920 58,000 USA 6 Huron 3,540 59,600 USA, Canada 7 Victoria 2,700 68,800 Africa (Tanzania/Uganda/Kenya) 8 Great Bear 2,236 31,153 Canada 9 Great Slave 1,580 27,200 Canada 10 Erie 488 25,667 USA, Canada

1. Lake Baikal Lake Baikal is the world's largest freshwater lake by volume, located in southern Siberia, Russia. It holds about 23,600 km³ of water, which is 20% of the planet's unfrozen fresh surface water. The lake is famous for being the deepest, with a depth of about 1,642 metres and a surface area of 31,722 km². The water is very clear and clean, with many unique animals living here, such as the Baikal seal. Scientists study its rich biodiversity, and it is estimated to be over 25 million years old, making it one of the oldest lakes on Earth. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site. 2. Lake Tanganyika Lake Tanganyika is the second-largest freshwater lake by volume and the longest lake in the world. It sits between four African countries: Burundi, Zambia, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It holds about 18,900 km³ of water and covers a surface area of 32,900 km². The lake is bottomless, almost reaching 1,470 metres. Its waters are home to many fish species found nowhere else. Tanganyika provides drinking water and supports fishing for millions of people.

3. Lake Superior Lake Superior is the largest freshwater lake by surface area, stretching across Canada and the United States. Superior's area is about 82,100 km², while the volume is 11,600 km³. The water is cold and clear, with many rivers and streams flowing into it, and it drains into Lake Huron. Lake Superior holds around 10% of all the world's surface freshwater. It is a popular place for boating, fishing, and hiking. The lake coastlines are beautiful, with cliffs, forests, and beaches. 4. Lake Malawi Lake Malawi is the fourth-largest freshwater lake by volume and the ninth-largest by surface area. It sits mainly in Malawi but also touches Mozambique and Tanzania. Malawi's area is about 29,600 km², and its volume is 7,725 km³. It is very deep, reaching up to 706 metres, and is known for having more fish species than any other lake, especially colourful cichlids. The water supports millions of people and local economies through fishing.

5. Lake Michigan Lake Michigan is the only Great Lake located entirely in the United States. Its surface area is about 58,000 km², and its water volume is 4,920 km³. The lake is used for drinking water, transportation, and recreation. Many cities, like Chicago and Milwaukee, are along its shore. The lake has sandy beaches and dunes. It supports fishing and boating for local communities. 6. Lake Huron Lake Huron lies between Canada and the United States. It has a surface area of about 59,600 km² and contains 3,540 km³ of water. Many small islands are found here, including Manitoulin Island, the world's largest freshwater island. The lake is essential for fish, birds, and people who live along its shores. It is part of the Great Lakes system, connecting with Lake Michigan through the Straits of Mackinac.

7. Lake Victoria Lake Victoria is the largest tropical lake in Africa and the biggest by surface area. It spans 68,800 km², but its volume is much smaller at 2,700 km³. The lake borders Tanzania, Uganda, and Kenya. It is vital for transportation, fishing, and farming. The lake is the source of the River Nile. Many people depend on Victoria for food and water. Fishing is the most significant industry here. Its shallow depth means the water warms up quickly. Which Is The Largest Freshwater Lake In Asia? The largest freshwater lake in Asia by both surface area (approx. 31,722 km²) and volume is Lake Baikal, located in southern Siberia, Russia. It holds about 20% of the world's unfrozen surface freshwater. Baikal is also the world's deepest and oldest lake, formed in a massive rift valley. Which Is The Largest Freshwater Lake By Surface Area In The World?

The largest freshwater lake in the world by surface area is Lake Superior, which spans approximately 82,100 km². Located on the border between the United States and Canada, it is the largest of the five North American Great Lakes. It contains a significant portion of the planet's surface freshwater. Which Is The Largest Freshwater Lake In The World By Volume? The largest freshwater lake in the world by volume is Lake Baikal, found in Russia. Its exceptional depth (maximum 1,642 metres) allows it to hold an immense volume of over 23,600 km3. This single lake contains more water than all of the North American Great Lakes combined. Which Is The Largest Saltwater Lake In The World? The largest saltwater lake in the world is the Caspian Sea. It is an endorheic basin, meaning it has no outlet to the ocean, so its water is saline. It's the largest enclosed inland body of water by both surface area (approx. 371,000 km²) and volume. It borders five countries in Europe and Asia.