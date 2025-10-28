School Holiday on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in These States Due to Cyclone Montha and Chhath Puja

School Holiday on 29 October 2025: Several states across India have declared school holidays on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday), owing to adverse weather conditions caused by Cyclone Montha and ongoing festive celebrations like Chhath Puja. While some regions continue to remain on high alert due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, others are observing extended festival breaks. Here’s a detailed state-wise update on school holidays for October 29, 2025. Schools Closed in Andhra Pradesh Due to Cyclone Montha The Andhra Pradesh government has announced school closures in multiple districts affected by Cyclone Montha. Several coastal and adjoining regions are witnessing heavy rains and gusty winds. The following districts have declared school holidays: District Dates of Closure Kakinada October 27–31 West Godavari October 27–28 Eluru October 27–28 East Godavari October 27–28 Annamayya October 27–28 Kadapa October 27–28 Guntur October 27–29 Konaseema To be decided

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and schools may reopen once conditions improve. Odisha Schools Remain Closed Till October 30 In Odisha, the Gajapati district administration has extended the closure of schools, colleges, and anganwadi centres till October 30, 2025, due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. District collectors are on alert, and safety measures are being taken to protect students and staff in cyclone-prone areas. Check Cyclone Montha School Holiday: List of States and Districts School Closed due to Heavy Rain Tamil Nadu: School Holiday Update on October 29 The Chennai District Collector, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, declared a holiday for all schools in Chennai on Monday due to continuous rainfall triggered by Cyclone Montha. Schools in Tiruvallur district also remained closed owing to similar weather conditions.

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain. However, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet announced a school holiday for October 29 (Wednesday). District administrations are monitoring the situation, and if rainfall intensifies, holidays may be declared at short notice. Parents are advised to follow official updates and school notifications. Bihar Schools Closed for Chhath Puja Till October 29 In Bihar, all schools, colleges, and government educational institutions have been closed since October 18 in view of Chhath Puja, one of the state’s most significant festivals. Students have been given a 12-day break, and schools will reopen on October 30, 2025 (Thursday). Jharkhand: Schools Likely Closed Tomorrow for Chhath Puja Schools across Jharkhand are expected to observe a holiday on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday) on account of Chhath Puja. While a state-wide official notification has not yet been released, local education authorities are preparing for closures in several districts and will issue formal orders shortly. Parents and students are advised to check for updates via their school WhatsApp groups, official websites, or district education department circulars for accurate reopening dates and any revised holiday schedules.

West Bengal: Partial School Holiday for Chhath Puja Some districts of West Bengal, especially those with a significant Bihari community, observed school holidays for Chhath Puja. However, schools in other parts of the state are functioning as usual from October 29. Jammu & Kashmir: Pooja Holidays Continue Till November 2 In Jammu and Kashmir, all government and private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division remain closed from October 19 to November 2, 2025, for Pooja holidays. Classes are expected to resume on November 3, 2025. Delhi Schools Reopen After Chhath Puja Holiday Schools in Delhi remained closed on October 28 for Chhath Puja but will reopen on October 29, 2025. The one-day closure allowed students and staff to observe the festival peacefully. Uttar Pradesh: Schools Reopen After One-Day Chhath Puja Break

In Uttar Pradesh, schools observed a one-day holiday on October 28 for Chhath Puja. Classes will resume as usual on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday). Punjab and Haryana: Regular School Schedule Schools in Punjab and Haryana are functioning as per their regular schedule, with no new holidays announced for October 29. Summary: States with School Holiday on October 29, 2025 State Reason for Holiday Status on October 29, 2025 Andhra Pradesh Cyclone Montha Schools closed in several districts Odisha Cyclone Montha Closed till October 30 Tamil Nadu Cyclone Montha (Rain alert) No Update Till Now Bihar Chhath Puja Closed till October 29 Delhi Chhath Puja Schools reopen on Oct 29 West Bengal Chhath Puja (select districts) Partial closure Jammu & Kashmir Pooja Holidays Closed till Nov 2 Uttar Pradesh — Open on Oct 29 Punjab & Haryana — Open on Oct 29