Cyclone Montha School Holiday: List of States and Districts School Closed due to Heavy Rain

Cyclone Montha School Holiday: As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, several Indian states have declared school holidays to ensure the safety of students and teachers amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, warning of severe weather conditions as the storm approaches landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.

The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu have taken precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and colleges, evacuation of coastal residents, and deployment of disaster management teams. Here’s the complete list of states and districts where schools have been closed due to Cyclone Montha.