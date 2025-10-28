Cyclone Montha School Holiday: List of States and Districts School Closed due to Heavy Rain

Cyclone Montha School Holiday: As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, several Indian states have declared school holidays to ensure the safety of students and teachers amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, warning of severe weather conditions as the storm approaches landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.
The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu have taken precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and colleges, evacuation of coastal residents, and deployment of disaster management teams. Here’s the complete list of states and districts where schools have been closed due to Cyclone Montha.
|
Cyclone Montha Update: What IMD and Officials Have Said
According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall on October 28, bringing winds up to 110 km/h and torrential rains across coastal areas. Low-lying regions are on alert for flooding and storm surges of up to one meter.
-
Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state is “fully prepared to handle any situation,” with all departments and emergency teams on standby. Check the tweet below for full details shared by the minister.
-
In Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that district collectors have been instructed to close schools and shift classes online where possible.
-
Chennai, Tiruvallur, and other northern Tamil Nadu districts have declared local holidays as heavy rains continue.
States Where Schools Are Closed Due to Cyclone Montha
|
State
|
Alert Level
|
Reason for Closure
|
Expected Reopening
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Red Alert
|
Heavy rain, high winds, coastal flooding
|
After October 29 (district-wise)
|
Odisha
|
Red & Orange Alerts
|
Heavy rainfall, storm surge, wind damage threat
|
October 30 (subject to review)
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Orange Alert
|
Continuous rainfall and strong winds in Chennai & nearby districts
|
To be reviewed on October 28
|
Telangana (border regions)
|
Yellow Alert
|
Light to moderate rainfall expected
|
Likely by October 29
Districts-wise School Holidays
|
State
|
Districts Closed
|
Details
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Bapatla
|
Schools & colleges shut from Oct 27–29; online classes where possible
|
Odisha
|
Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi
|
Schools, anganwadis & junior colleges closed till Oct 30
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram
|
Local holidays declared; students advised to stay indoors
|
Telangana
|
Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem
|
Moderate rainfall warning; district collectors monitoring situation
|
Why did the Government Declare Holidays ?
-
Safety of students: With strong winds and potential flooding, authorities are prioritizing the well-being of children.
-
Infrastructure risk: Heavy rainfall may cause road blockages, waterlogging, and transport disruption.
-
Preventive action: Government shelters and schools are being used for relief operations in vulnerable zones.
-
Digital readiness: Some schools are shifting to online classes during the closure period.
What Students Should Know ?
-
Stay informed: Check official government websites, district education boards, or local news for daily updates.
-
Avoid travel: Refrain from venturing near the coast, rivers, or low-lying areas.
-
Power and internet precautions: Keep devices charged and download important study materials in advance.
-
Safety first: Even during a school holiday, remain indoors and follow local advisories.
IMD Forecast and Next Steps
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will continue to issue updates as Cyclone Montha progresses. The storm is expected to weaken gradually after landfall, but heavy rain will persist in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and north Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors, stock up on essentials, and avoid unnecessary movement until conditions stabilize.
The declaration of Cyclone Montha school holidays across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu is a vital safety measure as the cyclone nears the coast. While schools remain closed, students and parents are encouraged to stay alert, follow IMD updates, and prioritize safety. Once weather conditions improve, schools are expected to reopen, and normal classes will resume.
