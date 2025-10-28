IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Focus
Quick Links

Cyclone Montha School Holiday: List of States and Districts School Closed due to Heavy Rain

By Apeksha Agarwal
Oct 28, 2025, 11:57 IST

Cyclone Montha has triggered widespread school holidays across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu as the IMD warns of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding. Authorities have issued red and orange alerts, closing schools and colleges in vulnerable coastal districts to ensure student safety. Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have also set up relief shelters and shifted some classes online. Chennai and nearby districts in Tamil Nadu remain under watch due to continuous downpour. Students are advised to stay indoors, follow official updates, and wait for further reopening announcements.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Cyclone Montha School Holiday: As Cyclone Montha intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, several Indian states have declared school holidays to ensure the safety of students and teachers amid forecasts of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and flooding. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, warning of severe weather conditions as the storm approaches landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam.

The state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu have taken precautionary measures, including the closure of schools and colleges, evacuation of coastal residents, and deployment of disaster management teams. Here’s the complete list of states and districts where schools have been closed due to Cyclone Montha.

CHECK:School Holidays on 28th October 2025

Cyclone Montha Update: What IMD and Officials Have Said

According to the IMD, Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall on October 28, bringing winds up to 110 km/h and torrential rains across coastal areas. Low-lying regions are on alert for flooding and storm surges of up to one meter.

  • Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said the state is “fully prepared to handle any situation,” with all departments and emergency teams on standby. Check the tweet below for full details shared by the minister.

  • In Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that district collectors have been instructed to close schools and shift classes online where possible.

  • Chennai, Tiruvallur, and other northern Tamil Nadu districts have declared local holidays as heavy rains continue.

States Where Schools Are Closed Due to Cyclone Montha

State

Alert Level

Reason for Closure

Expected Reopening

Andhra Pradesh

Red Alert

Heavy rain, high winds, coastal flooding

After October 29 (district-wise)

Odisha

Red & Orange Alerts

Heavy rainfall, storm surge, wind damage threat

October 30 (subject to review)

Tamil Nadu

Orange Alert

Continuous rainfall and strong winds in Chennai & nearby districts

To be reviewed on October 28

Telangana (border regions)

Yellow Alert

Light to moderate rainfall expected

Likely by October 29

Districts-wise School Holidays

State

Districts Closed

Details

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Bapatla

Schools & colleges shut from Oct 27–29; online classes where possible

Odisha

Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi

Schools, anganwadis & junior colleges closed till Oct 30

Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram

Local holidays declared; students advised to stay indoors

Telangana

Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem

Moderate rainfall warning; district collectors monitoring situation

CHECK:Andhra Pradesh School Holiday in October 2025

Why did the Government Declare Holidays ?

  • Safety of students: With strong winds and potential flooding, authorities are prioritizing the well-being of children.

  • Infrastructure risk: Heavy rainfall may cause road blockages, waterlogging, and transport disruption.

  • Preventive action: Government shelters and schools are being used for relief operations in vulnerable zones.

  • Digital readiness: Some schools are shifting to online classes during the closure period.

What Students Should Know ?

  • Stay informed: Check official government websites, district education boards, or local news for daily updates.

  • Avoid travel: Refrain from venturing near the coast, rivers, or low-lying areas.

  • Power and internet precautions: Keep devices charged and download important study materials in advance.

  • Safety first: Even during a school holiday, remain indoors and follow local advisories.

IMD Forecast and Next Steps

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will continue to issue updates as Cyclone Montha progresses. The storm is expected to weaken gradually after landfall, but heavy rain will persist in parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and north Tamil Nadu for the next 48 hours. Authorities have urged people to stay indoors, stock up on essentials, and avoid unnecessary movement until conditions stabilize.

The declaration of Cyclone Montha school holidays across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu is a vital safety measure as the cyclone nears the coast. While schools remain closed, students and parents are encouraged to stay alert, follow IMD updates, and prioritize safety. Once weather conditions improve, schools are expected to reopen, and normal classes will resume.

Also Check:

School Holidays in October 2025

Odisha School Holiday in October 2025

Tamil Nadu School Holiday in October 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News