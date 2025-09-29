Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

By Apeksha Agarwal
Sep 29, 2025

Find the complete list of Odisha school holidays in October 2025 across India, including national and regional observances. Stay updated with important closed dates and plan your activities accordingly.

Odisha School Holidays in October 2025:  The big festival of Durga Puja (or Dasara) in October, which frequently results in an extended school break, makes it a major month in Odisha. The calendar, which combines important national holidays with the state's most beloved cultural celebrations, gives teachers and students a much-needed vacation.

This is a tentative structure based on the usual Odisha government school calendars, therefore parents and kids should take it into consideration. Always check the official announcement from the Government of Odisha's School and Mass Education Department or your local school administration for the exact dates.

Odisha School Holidays in October 2025

Check the table below to get to know the Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: 

Date

Day

Holiday / Occasion

October 2, 2025

Thursday

Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)

October 3, 2025 – October 15, 2025

Friday – Wednesday

Durga Puja / Dasara Vacation Period

October 3, 2025

Friday

Maha Navami (within the break)

October 4, 2025

Saturday

Vijayadashami/Dussehra (within the break)

October 15, 2025

Wednesday

Kumar Purnima (or Rasa Purnima)

October 20, 2025

Monday

Deepavali/Diwali

October 21, 2025

Tuesday

Deepavali / Kali Puja (Day After)

Key Holiday Details of Odisha School Holidays

  • Gandhi Jayanti: October 2nd is a required school closure on this national holiday honoring Mahatma Gandhi's birth.

  • This is the state's longest school break, known as Durga Puja or Dasara Vacation. The holidays typically begin just prior to Maha Navami on October 3rd and continue past Kumar Purnima on October 15th. Usually, the third week of October marks the return of classes.

  • The festival of Kumar Purnima, which falls on the day following Dasara when the moon is full, is widely observed, particularly by young ladies, and is typically included in the long Puja vacation.

  • Deepavali, often known as Diwali, is another important celebration. For Diwali and the day after (known in the area as Kali Puja), which fall on October 20 and 21, schools are closed.

