Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: The big festival of Durga Puja (or Dasara) in October, which frequently results in an extended school break, makes it a major month in Odisha. The calendar, which combines important national holidays with the state's most beloved cultural celebrations, gives teachers and students a much-needed vacation.
This is a tentative structure based on the usual Odisha government school calendars, therefore parents and kids should take it into consideration. Always check the official announcement from the Government of Odisha's School and Mass Education Department or your local school administration for the exact dates.
Odisha School Holidays in October 2025
Check the table below to get to know the Odisha School Holidays in October 2025:
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
October 2, 2025
|
Thursday
|
Gandhi Jayanti (National Holiday)
|
October 3, 2025 – October 15, 2025
|
Friday – Wednesday
|
Durga Puja / Dasara Vacation Period
|
October 3, 2025
|
Friday
|
Maha Navami (within the break)
|
October 4, 2025
|
Saturday
|
Vijayadashami/Dussehra (within the break)
|
October 15, 2025
|
Wednesday
|
Kumar Purnima (or Rasa Purnima)
|
October 20, 2025
|
Monday
|
Deepavali/Diwali
|
October 21, 2025
|
Tuesday
|
Deepavali / Kali Puja (Day After)
|
Key Holiday Details of Odisha School Holidays
-
Gandhi Jayanti: October 2nd is a required school closure on this national holiday honoring Mahatma Gandhi's birth.
-
This is the state's longest school break, known as Durga Puja or Dasara Vacation. The holidays typically begin just prior to Maha Navami on October 3rd and continue past Kumar Purnima on October 15th. Usually, the third week of October marks the return of classes.
-
The festival of Kumar Purnima, which falls on the day following Dasara when the moon is full, is widely observed, particularly by young ladies, and is typically included in the long Puja vacation.
-
Deepavali, often known as Diwali, is another important celebration. For Diwali and the day after (known in the area as Kali Puja), which fall on October 20 and 21, schools are closed.
