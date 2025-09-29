Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: Check Full List of Closed Dates and Festival Breaks

Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: The big festival of Durga Puja (or Dasara) in October, which frequently results in an extended school break, makes it a major month in Odisha. The calendar, which combines important national holidays with the state's most beloved cultural celebrations, gives teachers and students a much-needed vacation.

This is a tentative structure based on the usual Odisha government school calendars, therefore parents and kids should take it into consideration. Always check the official announcement from the Government of Odisha's School and Mass Education Department or your local school administration for the exact dates.

Odisha School Holidays in October 2025

Check the table below to get to know the Odisha School Holidays in October 2025: