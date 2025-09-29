CM SHRI School Result 2025: Check Classes 6th, 7th and 8th Admission Test Scorecard at edudel.nic.in; Direct link here

Key Points
- CM SHRI Admission Test Results 2025 for Class 6, 7, and 8 announced online
- Login with the applicant's registration ID and roll number at edudel.nic.in
- Shortlisted candidates must carry all relevant documents for further admissions
CM SHRI Result 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the CM SHRI Results 2025 have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the CM SHRI Test 2025 can download the results through the link on the official website.
Candidates can check the CM SHRI test result using their application id and roll number. The results have been announced for the class 6, 7 and 8, entrance test. Candidates must make sure to download the scorecard for further admission requirements.
Those who have cleared the entrance test must carry all required documents with them for the verfication and admission procedure. The CM SHRI Result 2025 is available on the official website - edudel.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the results.
Steps to Check CM SHRI Result 2025
The CM SHRI test 2025 result is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the test results
Step 1: Visit the official website of DoE
Step 2: Click on the CM SHRI Admission 2025 section
Step 3: Click on the CM SHRI Result link
Step 4: Login with the Applicant's Registration ID and roll number
Step 5: The CM SHRI Result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the result for further reference
CM SHRI Result 2025: Documents for Admissions
Candidates who have cleared the admission test must have the following documents ready with them for admissions
- Birth Certificate
- Previous class report cards
- Category certificate
- Caste certificate
- Valid ID Proof
