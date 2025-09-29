CM SHRI School Result 2025: Check Classes 6th, 7th and 8th Admission Test Scorecard at edudel.nic.in; Direct link here

CM SHRI Result 2025: The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has announced the CM SHRI Results 2025 have been announced online. Candidates who have appeared for the CM SHRI Test 2025 can download the results through the link on the official website.

Candidates can check the CM SHRI test result using their application id and roll number. The results have been announced for the class 6, 7 and 8, entrance test. Candidates must make sure to download the scorecard for further admission requirements.

Those who have cleared the entrance test must carry all required documents with them for the verfication and admission procedure. The CM SHRI Result 2025 is available on the official website - edudel.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the results.

