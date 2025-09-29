Key Points
- Patna University has released the first merit list PDF for various PG programmes
- Complete counselling and admissions by October 4, 2025
- Download merit list PDF at pup.ac.in
Patna University PG First Merit List: Patna University has released the first merit list for Postgraduate programmes. As per the official notification released, the university has issued the first merit list for admissions to the LLB, BLIS, MLIS, LLM, MCA , MEd, MJMC, PGDISM, Master in PMIR and M.Sc.Biotechnology .
As per the official notification the dates of counselling and admission for candidates is October 4, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round are required to report to the colleges for admission until the given dates.
Patna University first meit list for various postgraduate programmes are available on the official website pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the first merit list through the direct link given here.
Patna University PG First Merit List - Click Here
Steps to Download Patna University PG First Merit List 2026
The Patna University first merit list for admissions to postgraduate programmes is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna University Admissions
Step 2: Click on the first merit list link
Step 3: Scroll down to the subject wise merit list PDF
Step 4: Download the merit list PDF for further reference
