Patna University First Merit List Out for PG Programs; Check Courses Wise List Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 29, 2025, 17:34 IST

Patna University has issued the first merit list for PG courses. Candidates can download the merit list PDF through the direct link given here. 

Patna University First Merit List Out at pup.ac.in
Key Points

  • Patna University has released the first merit list PDF for various PG programmes
  • Complete counselling and admissions by October 4, 2025
  • Download merit list PDF at pup.ac.in

Patna University PG First Merit List: Patna University has released the first merit list for Postgraduate programmes. As per the official notification released, the university has issued the first merit list for admissions to the LLB, BLIS, MLIS, LLM, MCA , MEd, MJMC, PGDISM, Master in PMIR and M.Sc.Biotechnology . 

As per the official notification the dates of counselling and admission for candidates is October 4, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round are required to report to the colleges for admission until the given dates.

Patna University first meit list for various postgraduate programmes are available on the official website pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the first merit list through the direct link given here. 

Patna University PG First Merit List - Click Here

Steps to Download Patna University PG First Merit List 2026

The Patna University first merit list for admissions to postgraduate programmes is now available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna University Admissions

Step 2: Click on the first merit list link 

Step 3: Scroll down to the subject wise merit list PDF

Step 4: Download the merit list PDF for further reference

