Patna University PG First Merit List: Patna University has released the first merit list for Postgraduate programmes. As per the official notification released, the university has issued the first merit list for admissions to the LLB, BLIS, MLIS, LLM, MCA , MEd, MJMC, PGDISM, Master in PMIR and M.Sc.Biotechnology .

As per the official notification the dates of counselling and admission for candidates is October 4, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in the first counselling round are required to report to the colleges for admission until the given dates.

Patna University first meit list for various postgraduate programmes are available on the official website pup.ac.in. Candidates can also check the first merit list through the direct link given here.

Patna University PG First Merit List - Click Here