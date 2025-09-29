GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be announcing the GSEB 10th and 12th exam timetable 2026 soon. Candidates preparing to appear for the Gujarat Board SSC and HSC exam 2026 will be able to download the timetable through the link on the official website.

As per the academic calendar issued, the GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be conducted from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The complete schedule with subject-wise date and time will be issued by the board officials soon. Candidates will be able to download the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 through the link available on the official website gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

GSEB 10th and 12th Timetable 2026 Date and Time

The Gujarat Board class 10 and class 12 examinations will be held in February-March 2026. The exams will be held across designated centres in the state in two shifts. The details of the exam shift for each class and subject will be available on the official website soon.