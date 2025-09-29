Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026 Soon at gsebeservice.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 29, 2025, 16:10 IST

GSEB 10th and 12th exam 2026 timetable is expected to be released by the board officials soon. The datesheet PDF will be available for download on the official website. Check latest updates here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026
GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • The Gujarat Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 soon
  • Exams to be held from February 26 to March 16
  • Complete subject-wise schedule for GSEB 2026 expected soon

GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be announcing the GSEB 10th and 12th exam timetable 2026 soon. Candidates preparing to appear for the Gujarat Board SSC and HSC exam 2026 will be able to download the timetable through the link on the official website. 

As per the academic calendar issued, the GSEB 10th and 12th exams 2026 will be conducted from  February 26 to March 16, 2026. The complete schedule with subject-wise date and time will be issued by the board officials soon. Candidates will be able to download the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 through the link available on the official website gseb.org and gsebeservice.com

GSEB 10th and 12th Timetable 2026 Date and Time

The Gujarat Board class 10 and class 12 examinations will be held in February-March 2026. The exams will be held across designated centres in the state in two shifts. The details of the exam shift for each class and subject will be available on the official website soon.

Steps to Download GSEB SSC, HSC Timetable 2026

The Gujarat Board 10th and 12th exam 2026 timetable PDF will be available on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the datesheet PDF. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board

Step 2: Click on the GSEB 10th 12th timetable 2026 PDF

Step 3: Download the subject-wise timetable PDF

Step 4: Save for further reference

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Datesheet 2026 Expected Soon, Download Timetable PDF at mahahsscboard.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News