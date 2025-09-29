Maharashtra SSC, HSC Datesheet 2026 Expected Soon, Download Timetable PDF at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon be releasing the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2026 timetable. The board will issue the Class 10 and class 12 timetable PDF on the official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Maharashtra board SSC and HSC timetable 2025 will be issued as a PDF document. The timetable will contain the subject wise schedule for the MSBSHSE 2026 exams along with the shift wise exam time.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 is expected to be released by end of December 2025 of January 2026. The board conducted the MSBSHSE 10th exams from February 21 to March 17 and the 12th exams from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Considering this, it is expected that the exams will be conducted around the same time this year as well.