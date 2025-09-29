Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Datesheet 2026 Expected Soon, Download Timetable PDF at mahahsscboard.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 29, 2025, 14:18 IST

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 SSC and HSC timetable is expected to be released soon. Candidates appearing for the exams can download the datesheet PDF through the link on the official website.  

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026
Key Points

  • Maharashtra SSC, HSC exam 2026 timetable is expected to be released soon
  • Board likely to conduct exams in February-March 2026
  • MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Timetable PDF soon at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Timetable 2026: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will soon be releasing the Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2026 timetable. The board will issue the Class 10 and class 12 timetable PDF on the official website. Candidates preparing to appear for the exams can keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

Maharashtra board SSC and HSC timetable 2025 will be issued as a PDF document. The timetable will contain the subject wise schedule for the MSBSHSE 2026 exams along with the shift wise exam time. 

Maharashtra Board Exam 2026 Date and Time

The Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th timetable 2026 is expected to be released by end of December 2025 of January 2026. The board conducted the MSBSHSE 10th exams from February 21 to March 17 and the 12th exams from February 11 to March 11, 2025. Considering this, it is expected that the exams will be conducted around the same time this year as well. 

Steps to Download Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2026

The Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exam timetable 2026 will be released online soon. The link to download the PDF will be available on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the PDF

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board

Step 2: Click on the SSC and HSC timetable link

Step 3: The timetable PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the schedule for further reference

