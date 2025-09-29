Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result today, September 29, 2025. As per the official notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result will be announced after 2 PM today.

Candidates who have applied for the allotment round will be able to check the mock allotment result through the link on the official website. As per the schedule available, candidates will be provided with the facility to make changes in the options entered from 5 PM today, September ,29 to 11 am on October 3, 2025. Students must be able to make changes in the options entered based on the mock allotment result. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 provisional allotment result will be announced on October 3, 2025 and the final allotment result will be announced on September 4, 2025.