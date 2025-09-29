Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Key Points
- Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round mock allotment result will be announced today
- Download mock allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Provisional allotment result to be announced on October 3
Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result today, September 29, 2025. As per the official notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result will be announced after 2 PM today.
Candidates who have applied for the allotment round will be able to check the mock allotment result through the link on the official website. As per the schedule available, candidates will be provided with the facility to make changes in the options entered from 5 PM today, September ,29 to 11 am on October 3, 2025. Students must be able to make changes in the options entered based on the mock allotment result. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 provisional allotment result will be announced on October 3, 2025 and the final allotment result will be announced on September 4, 2025.
Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results
The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority
Step 2: Click on the PGCET 2025 section
Step 3: Click on the round 1 mock allotment result link
Step 4: Login with CET number and date of birth
Step 5: Download for further reference
What After Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment
After the round 1 mock allotment result 2025 is announced, candidates who have applied for admissions can make changes in the filled options as per their requirement. Candidates can add or delete options or rearrange the option order based on their preferemce. The choices rearranged must be locked before the goven deadline.
