Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result Today, Download at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 29, 2025, 11:07 IST

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment result to be announced today. Candidates can download the mock allotment result cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Today
Key Points

  • Karnataka PGCET 2025 first round mock allotment result will be announced today
  • Download mock allotment result at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Provisional allotment result to be announced on October 3

Karnataka PGCET 2025: Karnataka Examination Authority will be announcing the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result today, September 29, 2025. As per the official notification, the Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result will be announced after 2 PM today.

Candidates who have applied for the allotment round will be able to check the mock allotment result through the link on the official website. As per the schedule available, candidates will be provided with the facility to make changes in the options entered from 5 PM today, September ,29 to 11 am on October 3, 2025. Students must be able to make changes in the options entered based on the mock allotment result. The Karnataka PGCET 2025 provisional allotment result will be announced on October 3, 2025 and the final allotment result will be announced on September 4, 2025. 

Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

Steps to Download Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment Results

The Karnataka PGCET 2025 round 1 mock allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the PGCET 2025 section

Step 3: Click on the round 1 mock allotment result link

Step 4: Login with CET number and date of birth

Step 5: Download for further reference

What After Karnataka PGCET 2025 Mock Allotment

After the round 1 mock allotment result 2025 is announced, candidates who have applied for admissions can make changes in the filled options as per their requirement. Candidates can add or delete options or rearrange the option order based on their preferemce. The choices rearranged must be locked before the goven deadline. 

