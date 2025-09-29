GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee

GATE 2026 Registration Extended: GATE 2026 application deadline without late fee extended. As per the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee is October 6, 2025. Canidates who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can submit their applications through the link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 withiut a late fee was September 28, 2026. With the extension, candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until October 6. The last date for the extendes window without a late fee however remains the same. After the window for submitting applications without a late fee closes, students can apply for GATE 2026 until October 9, 2025 with a late fee.