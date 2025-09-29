GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee

Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Sep 29, 2025, 10:11 IST

IIT Guwahati has extended the last date to apply for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 exam. Check the extended deadline without a late fee here.

GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Without Late Fee Extended
Key Points

  • GATE 2026 regular application window extended
  • Last date to submit applications without late fee is October 6
  • Candidates can apply for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Registration Extended: GATE 2026 application deadline without late fee extended. As per the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee is October 6, 2025. Canidates who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can submit their applications through the link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 withiut a late fee was September 28, 2026. With the extension, candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until October 6. The last date for the extendes window without a late fee however remains the same. After the window for submitting applications without a late fee closes, students can apply for GATE 2026 until October 9, 2025 with a late fee. 

GATE 2026 Revised Schedule

Candidates applying for GATE 2026 can check the revised schedule below.

ActivityDayDate*
Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) Monday
Thursday		 August 25, 2025
August 28, 2025
Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee) Thursday
Sunday
Monday		 September 25, 2025
September 28, 2025
October 06, 2025
Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee) Monday
Thursday		 October 06, 2025
October 09, 2025

GATE 2026 Registration Process

Candidates eligible to apply for GATE 2026 can check the steps to register for the exam here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on the application portal

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

