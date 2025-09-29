GATE 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Last Date to Apply Without Late Fee

Key Points
- GATE 2026 regular application window extended
- Last date to submit applications without late fee is October 6
- Candidates can apply for GATE 2026 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
GATE 2026 Registration Extended: GATE 2026 application deadline without late fee extended. As per the official notification issued, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 without a late fee is October 6, 2025. Canidates who are yet to apply for the entrance exam can submit their applications through the link on the official website - gate2026.iitg.ac.in
Earlier, the last date for candidates to register for GATE 2026 withiut a late fee was September 28, 2026. With the extension, candidates can now apply for the entrance exam until October 6. The last date for the extendes window without a late fee however remains the same. After the window for submitting applications without a late fee closes, students can apply for GATE 2026 until October 9, 2025 with a late fee.
GATE 2026 Revised Schedule
Candidates applying for GATE 2026 can check the revised schedule below.
|Activity
|Day
|Date*
|Opening Date of GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS)
|
Thursday
|
August 28, 2025
|Closing Date of REGULAR online registration/application process (Without Late Fee)
|
Monday
|
October 06, 2025
|Closing Date of EXTENDED online registration/application process (With Late Fee)
|
Thursday
|
October 09, 2025
GATE 2026 Registration Process
Candidates eligible to apply for GATE 2026 can check the steps to register for the exam here.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on the application portal
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload all necessary documents
Step 6: Submit the application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
