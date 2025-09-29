AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begin: Online Link Available at allindiabarexamination.com

Key Points
- AIBE 20 registration 2025 is now available on the official website
- Last date for candidates to apply for AIBE 20 is October 28, 2025
- AIBE 20 exam will be held on November 30
AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Bar Council of India has commenced the AIBE 20 online registration process today, September 29, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can register through the link available on the official website.
As per the AIBE notification 2025, the AIBE Exam 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The examination will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates must make sure to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.
AIBE 20 registration link is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also apply for the exams through the direct link given below.
AIBE 20 Registration 2025 - Click Here
AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Important Dates
Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can check the exam schedule and details here
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins
|
September 29, 2025
|
Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX starts
|
September 29, 2025
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on
|
October 28, 2025
|
Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE
|
October 29, 2025
|
Last date of correction in the Registration Form
|
October 31, 2025
|
Period of online release of Admit Cards for candidates
|
November 15, 2025
|
Date Of Examination
|
November 30, 2025
AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Steps to Follow
The AIBE 20 registration link is live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register
Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 20
Step 2: Click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter the Mobile No, Applicant Email Id, Applicant Name, Mobile OTP Code, Email OTP Code and Password
Step 4: Use login credentials to fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload necessary documents
Step 6: Submit application fee
Step 7: Save and click on submit
AIBE 20 Registration: Instructions for Candidates
Candidates apply must make note of the instructions provided before applying.
- Before proceeding with form/Applications, candidates must verify theur mobile number and email id through OTP.
- Candidates must ensure they provide a valid mobile number and Email ID, as all future communication will be sent to these registered contacts.
- Note: The mobile number/Email-ID will serve as the official login id.
- OTP Authentication code will be sent via SMS and Email to validate the Mobile number and Email Id.
- Important: The mobile number entered during registration will be used throughout the portal and cannot be changed later.
AIBE 20 Registration Fee
Candidates also need to submit the registration fee online. Check the category-wise fee details below
|General / OBC candidates
|Rs. 3,500
|SC / ST / PWD candidates
|Rs. 2,500
