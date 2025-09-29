AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begin: Online Link Available at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Bar Council of India has commenced the AIBE 20 online registration process today, September 29, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can register through the link available on the official website.

As per the AIBE notification 2025, the AIBE Exam 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The examination will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates must make sure to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

AIBE 20 registration link is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also apply for the exams through the direct link given below.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 - Click Here

