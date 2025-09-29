Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 Begin: Online Link Available at allindiabarexamination.com

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 29, 2025, 09:05 IST

Bar Council of India has commenced the AIBE 20 registration process. Eligible candidates can click on the direct link given here to complete the registration and application process

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
AIBE 20 Registration Commence
AIBE 20 Registration Commence
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • AIBE 20 registration 2025 is now available on the official website
  • Last date for candidates to apply for AIBE 20 is October 28, 2025
  • AIBE 20 exam will be held on November 30

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Bar Council of India has commenced the AIBE 20 online registration process today, September 29, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can register through the link available on the official website.

As per the AIBE notification 2025, the AIBE Exam 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025. The examination will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates must make sure to complete the registration and application process before the given deadline. 

AIBE 20 registration link is available on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can also apply for the exams through the direct link given below.

AIBE 20 Registration 2025 - Click Here

Also Read: AIBE 20 Exam Notification Out: Exams on November 30, Apply from September 29 at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Registration 2025:  Important Dates

Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can check the exam schedule and details here

Activity

Dates

Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins

September 29, 2025

Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX starts

September 29, 2025

Online Registration for AIBE-XX closes on

October 28, 2025

Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE

October 29, 2025

Last date of correction in the Registration Form

October 31, 2025

Period of online release of Admit Cards for candidates

November 15, 2025

Date Of Examination

November 30, 2025

AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Steps to Follow

The AIBE 20 registration link is live on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIBE 20

Related Stories

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the Mobile No, Applicant Email Id, Applicant Name, Mobile OTP Code, Email OTP Code and Password

Step 4: Use login credentials to fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload necessary documents

Step 6: Submit application fee

Step 7: Save and click on submit

AIBE 20 Registration: Instructions for Candidates

Candidates apply must make note of the instructions provided before applying.

  • Before proceeding with form/Applications, candidates must verify theur mobile number and email id through OTP.
  • Candidates must ensure they provide a valid mobile number and Email ID, as all future communication will be sent to these registered contacts.
  • Note: The mobile number/Email-ID will serve as the official login id.
  • OTP Authentication code will be sent via SMS and Email to validate the Mobile number and Email Id.
  • Important: The mobile number entered during registration will be used throughout the portal and cannot be changed later.

AIBE 20 Registration Fee

Candidates also need to submit the registration fee online. Check the category-wise fee details below

 

General / OBC candidates Rs. 3,500
SC / ST / PWD candidates Rs. 2,500

Also Read: AIBE 20 Registration Begin Today at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Complete Schedule Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News