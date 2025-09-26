IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
AIBE 20 Registration from September 29 at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Complete Schedule Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 26, 2025, 18:54 IST

AIBE 20 Registration date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 on September 29, 2025. Candidates can find the official AIBE XX Notification and registration steps on allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE 20 Registrations will begin from September 29, 2025.
Key Points

  • AIBE 20 Registrations will begin from September 29, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Students can check the schedule and steps to register here.

AIBE XX Registration Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIBE 20 Registration date 

Board name 

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Exam name 

All India Bar Examination (AIBE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

allindiabarexamination.com

Stream 

Law 

Exam mode 

Offline, pen and paper mode 

Exam date 

November 30, 2025

Exam duration 

3 hours 

Total questions 

100

Question type 

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

Registration date 

September 29, 2025

Marking scheme 

Correct +1

Incorrect: 0

Unattempted: 0

Exam fee (expected) 

General/OBC: INR 3560 

Reserved: INR 2560

How to Register for AIBE XX?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the AIBE 20 on the official website: 

  1. Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
  2. On the homepage, click on the ’Registration link AIBE-XX’ link 
  3. Enter your details and create an account
  4. Enter your details 
  5. Upload the scanned copies of your documents
  6. Download the confirmation page for future reference

AIBE XX Official Schedule and Important Dates

The following table carries the important dates from the official AIBE XX Notification: 

Event 

Dates

Online Registration for AIBE-XX start date

September 29, 2025

Payments for AIBE-XX 

September 29, 2025

Online Registration last date

October 28, 2025 

Online Registration Payment last date

October 29, 2025 

Registration Form Correction Last date

October 31, 2025 

Selected Candidates Admit Card release date

November 15, 2025

Examination Date 

November 30, 2025

Important Documents for AIBE 20 Registration 2025

Candidates will need to keep the following documents for the AIBE 20 registration readily available to register online:

  • Passport-size Photo
  • Signature
  • LLB Graduation Certificate
  • LLB Marksheets
  • LLM certificate and marksheet (for additional qualification)
  • Advocate ID Card (Issued by the state bar council)

