AIBE 20 Registration from September 29 at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Complete Schedule Here

Breaking News

AIBE 20 Registration date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will open registration for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 on September 29, 2025. Candidates can find the official AIBE XX Notification and registration steps on allindiabarexamination.com.

Key Points AIBE 20 Registrations will begin from September 29, 2025.

Candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Students can check the schedule and steps to register here.

AIBE 20 Registration date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 registration from September 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official AIBE XX Notification at allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE XX Registration Key Highlights Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here: Overview Details Event name AIBE 20 Registration date Board name Bar Council of India (BCI) Exam name All India Bar Examination (AIBE) Academic year 2025-26 Official website allindiabarexamination.com Stream Law Exam mode Offline, pen and paper mode Exam date November 30, 2025 Exam duration 3 hours Total questions 100 Question type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) Registration date September 29, 2025 Marking scheme Correct +1 Incorrect: 0 Unattempted: 0 Exam fee (expected) General/OBC: INR 3560 Reserved: INR 2560

Latest News on NEET PG 2025: NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Orders NBEMS to Submit Response on Transparency Issues within Two Weeks How to Register for AIBE XX? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the AIBE 20 on the official website: Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the ’Registration link AIBE-XX’ link Enter your details and create an account Enter your details Upload the scanned copies of your documents Download the confirmation page for future reference AIBE XX Official Schedule and Important Dates The following table carries the important dates from the official AIBE XX Notification: Event Dates Online Registration for AIBE-XX start date September 29, 2025 Payments for AIBE-XX September 29, 2025 Online Registration last date October 28, 2025 Online Registration Payment last date October 29, 2025 Registration Form Correction Last date October 31, 2025 Selected Candidates Admit Card release date November 15, 2025 Examination Date November 30, 2025