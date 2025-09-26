AIBE 20 Registration from September 29 at allindiabarexamination.com, Check Complete Schedule Here

Key Points
- AIBE 20 Registrations will begin from September 29, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.
- Students can check the schedule and steps to register here.
AIBE 20 Registration date: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will start the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 registration from September 29, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the official AIBE XX Notification at allindiabarexamination.com.
AIBE XX Registration Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following table carrying the details of AIBE 20 Notification here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AIBE 20 Registration date
|
Board name
|
Bar Council of India (BCI)
|
Exam name
|
All India Bar Examination (AIBE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
allindiabarexamination.com
|
Stream
|
Law
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, pen and paper mode
|
Exam date
|
November 30, 2025
|
Exam duration
|
3 hours
|
Total questions
|
100
|
Question type
|
Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
|
Registration date
|
September 29, 2025
|
Marking scheme
|
Correct +1
Incorrect: 0
Unattempted: 0
|
Exam fee (expected)
|
General/OBC: INR 3560
Reserved: INR 2560
How to Register for AIBE XX?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register online for the AIBE 20 on the official website:
- Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com
- On the homepage, click on the ’Registration link AIBE-XX’ link
- Enter your details and create an account
- Enter your details
- Upload the scanned copies of your documents
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
AIBE XX Official Schedule and Important Dates
The following table carries the important dates from the official AIBE XX Notification:
|
Event
|
Dates
|
Online Registration for AIBE-XX start date
|
September 29, 2025
|
Payments for AIBE-XX
|
September 29, 2025
|
Online Registration last date
|
October 28, 2025
|
Online Registration Payment last date
|
October 29, 2025
|
Registration Form Correction Last date
|
October 31, 2025
|
Selected Candidates Admit Card release date
|
November 15, 2025
|
Examination Date
|
November 30, 2025
Important Documents for AIBE 20 Registration 2025
Candidates will need to keep the following documents for the AIBE 20 registration readily available to register online:
- Passport-size Photo
- Signature
- LLB Graduation Certificate
- LLB Marksheets
- LLM certificate and marksheet (for additional qualification)
- Advocate ID Card (Issued by the state bar council)
