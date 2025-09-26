IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links
News

RUHS CUET 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule OUT at ruhsraj.org; Important Dates and Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 26, 2025, 13:39 IST

RUHS CUET UG 2025: RUHS Jaipur has announced the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result schedule for the CUET UG Counselling 2025 today, September 26, 2025. Candidates can check results on ruhsraj.org.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
RUHS CUET UG Admission 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule released today, Septemebr 26, 2025.
RUHS CUET UG Admission 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule released today, Septemebr 26, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • RUHS CUET UG Admission 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule released today, Septemebr 26, 2025.
  • Candidates will need to visit the official website at ruhsraj.org to check the schedule.
  • Students will need to adhere to the important details for UG admissions in pharmacy and nursing.

RUHS CUET 2025: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the RUHS Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result schedule today, September 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result online at ruhsraj.org.

RUHS CUET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to Rajasthan RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

Board name 

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

ruhsraj.org

State 

Rajasthan 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Stream 

Nursing

Paramedical

Pharmacy

Physiotherapy

Programmes 

Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing)

Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (BSc MLT)

Bachelor of Radiotherapy Technology (BRT)

Bachelor of Optometry (BOpht)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm)

Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)

Counselling rounds 

3

Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 26, 2025 

Round 2 result

October 4, 2025

Participating colleges 

216

RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule 2025

Candidates can check the detailed RUHS BSc Nursing Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule on the official website and here:

Event

Date

Round 2 seat allotment result date 

September 26, 2025 

Round 2 Guidelines for eligible candidates

September 25, 2025

Round 2 Choice Filling dates 

September 28 - 30, 2025

Round 2 College allotment

October 4, 2025

Joining dates at the allotted colleges

October 5–10, 2025 till 3 PM

List of admitted students on the university portal by affiliated colleges

October 10, 2025 till 5 PM

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News