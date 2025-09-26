RUHS CUET 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule OUT at ruhsraj.org; Important Dates and Direct Link Here

Key Points
- RUHS CUET UG Admission 2025 Counselling Round 2 Schedule released today, Septemebr 26, 2025.
- Candidates will need to visit the official website at ruhsraj.org to check the schedule.
- Students will need to adhere to the important details for UG admissions in pharmacy and nursing.
RUHS CUET 2025: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the RUHS Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result schedule today, September 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result online at ruhsraj.org.
RUHS CUET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to Rajasthan RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
Board name
|
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
ruhsraj.org
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Stream
|
Nursing
Paramedical
Pharmacy
Physiotherapy
|
Programmes
|
Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSc Nursing)
Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology (BSc MLT)
Bachelor of Radiotherapy Technology (BRT)
Bachelor of Optometry (BOpht)
Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)
Diploma in Pharmacy (DPharm)
Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm)
|
Counselling rounds
|
3
|
Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 26, 2025
|
Round 2 result
|
October 4, 2025
|
Participating colleges
|
216
RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule 2025
Candidates can check the detailed RUHS BSc Nursing Counselling 2025 Round 2 schedule on the official website and here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Round 2 seat allotment result date
|
September 26, 2025
|
Round 2 Guidelines for eligible candidates
|
September 25, 2025
|
Round 2 Choice Filling dates
|
September 28 - 30, 2025
|
Round 2 College allotment
|
October 4, 2025
|
Joining dates at the allotted colleges
|
October 5–10, 2025 till 3 PM
|
List of admitted students on the university portal by affiliated colleges
|
October 10, 2025 till 5 PM
