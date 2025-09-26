RUHS CUET 2025: Counselling Round 2 Schedule OUT at ruhsraj.org; Important Dates and Direct Link Here

RUHS CUET 2025: The Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS), Jaipur has released the RUHS Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result schedule today, September 26, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their allotment result online at ruhsraj.org.

RUHS CUET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important information related to Rajasthan RUHS CUET UG Counselling 2025: