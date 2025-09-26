AIBE 20 Notification 2025: BCI Issues Notification at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam on November 30

AIBE 20 Examination: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued the AIBE 20 examination notification. As per the schedule released, registration for AIBE XX will begin on monday, September 29, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE XX examination 2025 must note that this year the BCI will be conducting the exam on November 30, 2025.

AIBE 20 registration link will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates applying must have a valid email id and mobile number for the registration purposes. As per the official notification issued, the passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled candidates.

AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Official Notification - Click Here

AIBE 20 Examination Schedule

Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can check the exam schedule and details here