AIBE 20 Notification 2025: BCI Issues Notification at allindiabarexamination.com, Exam on November 30

Key Points
- AIBE 20 exam notification now available at allindiabarexamination.com
- Registration window to open on September 29, 2025
- AIBE XX exams to be held on November 30, 2025
AIBE 20 Examination: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has issued the AIBE 20 examination notification. As per the schedule released, registration for AIBE XX will begin on monday, September 29, 2025. Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE XX examination 2025 must note that this year the BCI will be conducting the exam on November 30, 2025.
AIBE 20 registration link will be available on the official website - allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates applying must have a valid email id and mobile number for the registration purposes. As per the official notification issued, the passing percentage is fixed at 45% for GEN/OBC Candidates and at 40% for SC/ST and Disabled candidates.
AIBE 20 Examination 2025 Official Notification - Click Here
AIBE 20 Examination Schedule
Candidates preparing to appear for the AIBE 20 exams can check the exam schedule and details here
|Activity
|Dates
|Online Registration for AIBE-XX begins
|September 29, 2025
|Payments through online mode for AIBE-XX starts
|September 29, 2025
|Online Registration for AIBE-XXcloses on
|October 28, 2025
|Last Date of Payments through online mode for AIBE
|October 29, 2025
|Last date of correction in Registration Form
|October 31, 2025
|Period of online release of Admit Cards for Candidate
|November 15, 2025
|Date Of Examination
|November 30, 2025
AIBE XX Exam 2025 Registration Date and Time
As per the official notification announced, AIBE 20 registration process will begin on September 29, 2025. Candidates can register through the link available on the official website. It must be noted that the window for canddiates to register will be open until October 28, 2025 while the fee payment window will close on October 29. Candidates will also be provided with the facility to make corrections in the filled AIBE XX applicationson October 31, 2025.
