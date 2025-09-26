NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Orders NBEMS to Submit Response on Transparency Issues within Two Weeks

Key Points
- NBEMS to address issues within two weeks as ordered by the apex court.
- The issue arose when NBEMS released a corrective notice on release of NEET PG 2025 answer key.
- In the next hearing, scheduled after two weeks, NBEMS is asked to address the issue.
NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court of India (SC) on the hearing of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) transparency plea against the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, September 26, 2025 has given its latest verdict. The apex court has ordered the board to address the transparency issues in two weeks.
The hearing has been postponed for several times in September 2025. However, the SC has questioned why only a handful of students and aspirants have raised their concerns on transparency issues out of the 2 lakh candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical exams.
NEET PG 2025 Corrective Notice by NBEMS raises Transparency Issues from Aspirants
In an official notice published on August 21, 2025 regarding publication of answer key of NEET PG 2025, the notice addressed the issue of correction in the notice titled “Answer Key of NEET-PG 2025 shall be published shortly.”
The corrective notice released stated, "Since the sequence of questions asked within a section is shuffled for different candidates, and the order of four distractors of a question is also shuffled for different candidates appearing in NEET-PG 2025, the question ID Numbers, correct answer key, and responses marked shall be displayed as per the Master Set of Question Paper used for NEET-PG 2025,” causing the transparency issues.
NBEMS OFFICIAL Corrective Notice on NEET PG 2025
Petitioners challenged the notice, arguing that publishing answer keys and responses is critical for candidates to verify answers, challenge discrepancies, and ensure transparency in the assessment of the exam. The plea stated, "Publishing answer keys and responses aims to allow candidates to verify answers, challenge discrepancies, and guarantee transparency in the assessment of a crucial national exam.
