NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Orders NBEMS to Submit Response on Transparency Issues within Two Weeks

NEET PG 2025: The Supreme Court of India (SC) on the hearing of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) transparency plea against the National Board of Examination for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) today, September 26, 2025 has given its latest verdict. The apex court has ordered the board to address the transparency issues in two weeks.

The hearing has been postponed for several times in September 2025. However, the SC has questioned why only a handful of students and aspirants have raised their concerns on transparency issues out of the 2 lakh candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical exams.

NEET PG 2025 Corrective Notice by NBEMS raises Transparency Issues from Aspirants

In an official notice published on August 21, 2025 regarding publication of answer key of NEET PG 2025, the notice addressed the issue of correction in the notice titled “Answer Key of NEET-PG 2025 shall be published shortly.”