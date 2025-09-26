IBPS PO Result 2025 OUT!
AP Counseling 2025: NEET PG Online Application Deadline Extended till Sept 27; Direct Link Here

Sep 26, 2025, 16:13 IST

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: The Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences will close the registration window for the Andhra Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2025 tomorrow, September 27, 2025, at 10 PM. The deadline was extended for students under the Competent Authority Quota and can register now on drntr.uhsap.in.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, September 27, 2025 at 10 PM.
Key Points

  • AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, September 27, 2025 at 10 PM.
  • Candidates under Competent Authority Quota will need to register online at drntr.uhsap.in.
  • Candidates must keep the scanned copies of important documents readily available to apply online.

AP NEET PG Counseling 2025: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences will close the Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration window tomorrow, September 27, 2025 by 10 PM. The online application deadline was extended for students who failed to apply online under the Competent Authority Quota. Eligible candidates are required to register online on the official website at drntr.uhsap.in

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important details related to AP NEET PG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AP NEET PG Counseling 2025 Registration deadline 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Dr NTR University of Health Sciences

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

drntr.uhsap.in

State 

Andhra Pradesh 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Nursing 

Programmes 

MD (Doctor of Medicine)

MS (Master of Surgery)

PG Diploma

DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses

Quota 

Competent Authority Quota

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration extension Official Notice

Documents for AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Application

Candidates must keep the scanned copies of the following certificates available to complete the application process:

  • NEET PG  2025 Scorecard 
  • Birth Certificate or SSC Marks Memo
  • MBBS Degree/Provisional MBBS pass Certificate
  • MBBS study Certificate
  • Compulsory Rotatory Internship Certificate
  • Temporary/ Permanent Medical Council Registration/Permanent Medical Council Registration (for foreign candidates) 
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Minority Certificate (if applicable)
  • Photo ID card
  • Differently abled Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (for PwD candidates)
  • MBBS transfer certificate/Migration Certificate
  • Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE - Screening Test Result)
  • Passport-size Photo
  • Signature of the Candidate

DIRECT LINK - AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration 

LATEST NEWS:

