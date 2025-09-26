AP Counseling 2025: NEET PG Online Application Deadline Extended till Sept 27; Direct Link Here

AP NEET PG Counseling 2025: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences will close the Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration window tomorrow, September 27, 2025 by 10 PM. The online application deadline was extended for students who failed to apply online under the Competent Authority Quota. Eligible candidates are required to register online on the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.

AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to AP NEET PG Counselling 2025: