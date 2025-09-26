AP Counseling 2025: NEET PG Online Application Deadline Extended till Sept 27; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, September 27, 2025 at 10 PM.
- Candidates under Competent Authority Quota will need to register online at drntr.uhsap.in.
- Candidates must keep the scanned copies of important documents readily available to apply online.
AP NEET PG Counseling 2025: The Dr NTR University of Health Sciences will close the Andhra Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) Counselling 2025 registration window tomorrow, September 27, 2025 by 10 PM. The online application deadline was extended for students who failed to apply online under the Competent Authority Quota. Eligible candidates are required to register online on the official website at drntr.uhsap.in.
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to AP NEET PG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
AP NEET PG Counseling 2025 Registration deadline
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Dr NTR University of Health Sciences
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
drntr.uhsap.in
|
State
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Level
|
Postgraduate (PG)
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
Nursing
|
Programmes
|
MD (Doctor of Medicine)
MS (Master of Surgery)
PG Diploma
DNB (Diplomate of National Board) courses
|
Quota
|
Competent Authority Quota
AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration extension Official Notice
Documents for AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Application
Candidates must keep the scanned copies of the following certificates available to complete the application process:
- NEET PG 2025 Scorecard
- Birth Certificate or SSC Marks Memo
- MBBS Degree/Provisional MBBS pass Certificate
- MBBS study Certificate
- Compulsory Rotatory Internship Certificate
- Temporary/ Permanent Medical Council Registration/Permanent Medical Council Registration (for foreign candidates)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- Minority Certificate (if applicable)
- Photo ID card
- Differently abled Certificate issued by the Competent Authority (for PwD candidates)
- MBBS transfer certificate/Migration Certificate
- Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE - Screening Test Result)
- Passport-size Photo
- Signature of the Candidate
DIRECT LINK - AP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Registration
