IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025, IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card for Pre-Examination Training (PET). Candidates can download the ibps clerk pre admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV) after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials at the link -https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/. The PET exam is helpful for the preparation of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam which is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025. IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Minority Community / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability category can download their IBPS Clerk PET Call letter by visiting the official website (ibps.in). To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth to the link.

Know About IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 The Pre-Exam Training (PET) has been conceived for basically aimed at helping candidates from reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities. It helps the candidates regarding the exam practice in the exam atmosphere with the same pattern. The PET exam is basically for those candidates who want to take it as a practice session before the preliminary exam. IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Overview It is noted that the Pre-Examination Training will be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres. You can check the details of the IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 given below-

Exam Body Name Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Exam Name Pre Training Exam for Prelims Exam IBPS Clerk PET Date 17 August 2024 IBPS Prelims Exam Date October 4, 5, and 11, 2025 IBPS PET Admit Card Status Out Official Website ibps.in IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to conduct the prelims exam for the Clerical Cadre posts on Clerical Cadre posts across the country. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 10696 posts are to be filled in 11 public sector banks across the country. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025 nationwide. Candidates are required to note that the IBPS Clerk exam is conducted on two levels including the preliminary exam followed by mains round. Those who qualify in prelims exam will get a chance to appear in mains round.

How to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025? You can download the PET admit card for the Common Recruitment Process For Recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV) after following the steps given below- Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS .i.e. www.ibps.in

Step 2: Click on “Common Recruitment Process For Recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV)”

Step 3: A new page will be opened where you need to enter your details via Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Candidates who have to appear in the Pre Training Exam for Clerk Prelims posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding PET exam centre, timings, address, candidate's roll number, name, date of birth and other information. The Pre-Examination Training will be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket.