IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025
IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025: PET Call Letter Released at ibps.in, Download Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Sep 24, 2025, 17:29 IST

Get all the details about IBPS Clerk PET Call Letter 2025 here

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025, IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has released the IBPS Clerk Pre Exam Admit Card for Pre-Examination Training (PET). Candidates can download the ibps clerk pre admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV) after using their login credentials to the link. You can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials at the link -https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/.

The PET exam is helpful for the preparation of IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam which is scheduled to be held on October 4, 5, and 11, 2025. The admit card link is given below.

IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/Minority Community / Ex-Servicemen / Persons with Benchmark Disability category can download their IBPS Clerk PET Call letter by visiting the official website (ibps.in)The admit card link is also given below.  To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to use their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth to the link. The hall ticket can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

IBPS PET Admit Card 2025 Download Here

Know About IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025

The Pre-Exam Training (PET) has been conceived for basically aimed at helping candidates from reserved categories like SC, ST, OBC, and minority communities. It helps the candidates regarding the exam practice in the exam atmosphere with the same pattern. The PET exam is basically for those candidates who want to take it as a practice session before the preliminary exam.

IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025 Overview

It is noted that the Pre-Examination Training will be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres. You can check the details of the IBPS Clerk PET Admit Card 2025 given below-

Exam Body Name

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Exam Name

Pre Training Exam for Prelims Exam

IBPS Clerk PET Date

17 August 2024

IBPS Prelims Exam Date

October 4, 5, and 11, 2025

IBPS PET Admit Card Status 

Out

Official Website

ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Preliminary Examination

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is set to conduct the prelims exam for the Clerical Cadre posts on Clerical Cadre posts across the country. Under the recruitment drive, a total of 10696 posts are to be filled in 11 public sector banks across the country. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam is scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th, and 11th October 2025 nationwide. Candidates are required to note that the IBPS Clerk exam is conducted on two levels including the preliminary exam followed by mains round. Those who qualify in prelims exam will get a chance to appear in mains round.

How to download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025?

You can download the PET admit card for the Common Recruitment Process For Recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV) after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS .i.e. www.ibps.in
  • Step 2: Click on “Common Recruitment Process For Recruitment of Customer Service Associate in Participating Banks (CRP CSA-XV)”
  • Step 3: A new page will be opened where you need to enter your details via Registration No / Roll No and DOB along with Captcha for verification
  • Step 4: Download your respective admit card

Details Mentioned on IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2025

Candidates who have to appear in the Pre Training Exam for Clerk Prelims posts are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding  PET exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth and other information. The Pre-Examination Training will be arranged in Online Mode for a limited number of candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribes/ Other Backward Classes/ Minority Communities/ Ex-Servicemen/ Persons With Benchmark Disabilities at certain centres. Candidates are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-

  • Candidate’s name and photo 
  • Date of birth
  • Photograph of the candidate
  • Signature of the candidate
  • Examination venue
  • Date and time of the examination
  • Roll number

