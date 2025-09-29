DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer and Other Admit card PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the written exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others. The written exam against the Advt no. 05/2023 is scheduled to be held from October 01 to October 31, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of DSSSB-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The hall ticket download is also available below and you can download your admit card after using your login credentials to the link. DSSB Admit Card Download Direct Link

Candidates can download the hall ticket for the above posts through the link at- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. You can download the admit card by clicking on the direct link given below. DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Download Link DSSSB Admit Card 2025: Overview Earlier the DSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for various posts including the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others. The written exam is scheduled to take place from October 01 to October 31, 20255 across the state. All applicants can check the related to admit card in the table given below. Name of Organization Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Post Name the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others. Article Type Admit Card Admit Card Status Out Exam Date October 01 to October 31, 2025 Official Website www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in