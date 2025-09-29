DSSSB Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Junior Assistant, Lower Division Clerk, Stenographer and Other Admit card PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Admit Card 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the admit card for the written exam for the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others. The written exam against the Advt no. 05/2023 is scheduled to be held from October 01 to October 31, 2025 across the state. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of DSSSB-https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in.
The hall ticket download is also available below and you can download your admit card after using your login credentials to the link.
DSSB Admit Card Download Direct Link
Candidates can download the hall ticket for the above posts through the link at- dsssb.delhi.gov.in. You can download the admit card by clicking on the direct link given below.
|
DSSSB Admit Card 2025
DSSSB Admit Card 2025: Overview
Earlier the DSSSB had launched the recruitment drive for various posts including the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others. The written exam is scheduled to take place from October 01 to October 31, 20255 across the state. All applicants can check the related to admit card in the table given below.
|
Name of Organization
|
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
|
Post Name
|
the posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-II, Junior Stenographer (Hindi/English), Lower Division Clerk-cum-Typist, Jr. Stenographer, Stenographer and Assistant Grade – I and others.
|
Article Type
|
Admit Card
|
Admit Card Status
|
Out
|
Exam Date
|
October 01 to October 31, 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in
How to Download DSSSB Junior Assistant Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Visit the official website of DSSSB: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on 'DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR Download E-Admit Card for DSSSB online exam scheduled from 01-10-2025 to 31-10-2025' on the home page
- Click on the link and enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.
- Submit the details and download your admit card.
- Print a copy of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference.
Documents To Carry at DSSSB 2025 Exam Centre
Candidates are required to download the hall ticket for the above posts exam and carry the same at the exam venue. You are advised to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of an Aadhar Card along with its original copy. The candidates can also bring a driving license, passport, Voter ID Card etc.
