10 Lines and Speech on Dussehra 2025 for School Students in English

Today, we gather here to celebrate one of the most vibrant and profoundly significant festivals in India: Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami. This festival is not just marked by celebrations and fireworks; it is a sacred reminder of the eternal truth that light will always prevail over darkness, and righteousness will conquer evil. Dussehra is the culmination of the nine sacred days of Navratri. It is a day steeped in history and mythology, reminding us of two great victories that shape our moral and cultural foundation. As we look at the effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna that will be burnt later today, let us reflect on the true meaning of this glorious festival. 10 Lines on Dussehra in English Dussehra is celebrated as Vijaya Dashami, marking the tenth day of the Navratri festival.

It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, which is the core message of the festival.

The festival commemorates Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana.

It also celebrates Goddess Durga's victory over the demon Mahishasura.

In North India, the burning of effigies of Ravana is a key ritual known as Ravan Dahan.

This ritual signifies the destruction of evil thoughts and negative traits within ourselves.

The Ramlila performances depicting the story of Lord Rama are central to the celebrations.

In Eastern India, the day marks the immersion of Goddess Durga's idols (Durga Visarjan).

Dussehra promotes the values of courage, justice, and righteousness in society.

It is a festival that celebrates cultural unity and reinforces our belief in truth.

Short Speech/Essay on Dussehra (300-400 Words) Esteemed Principal, respected teachers, and my dear friends, A very warm and happy Dussehra to all of you! Dussehra, also known as Vijaya Dashami, is one of the most significant and culturally rich festivals celebrated across India. This festival holds a deep, twofold meaning: it celebrates the triumph of righteousness and symbolizes the destruction of evil forces. The first and most widely celebrated victory is that of Lord Rama over the ten-headed demon king, Ravana. This story, chronicled in the Ramayana, reminds us that arrogance, greed, and ego—the qualities Ravana represented—will eventually be defeated by virtue, patience, and truth—the qualities embodied by Lord Rama. The ritual of Ravan Dahan is the central event, where huge effigies of Ravana, his brother Kumbhakarna, and his son Meghnad are set alight. This act is a symbolic declaration that we, as individuals, are committed to burning away the evils (like ego, anger, and jealousy) within ourselves.

The second glorious victory celebrated on this day is that of Goddess Durga over the formidable buffalo demon, Mahishasura. After nine days and nights of fierce battle (Navratri), the Goddess finally defeats the demon on the tenth day, Vijaya Dashami, restoring cosmic order. Dussehra is therefore much more than a holiday; it is a powerful moral lesson. It teaches us to confront the 'Ravana' within our own lives—our weaknesses, our bad habits, and our internal conflicts. Whether we look to the south and east where the celebration honors Goddess Durga or to the north where it celebrates Lord Rama, the unifying message is the same: the necessity of choosing the path of virtue, no matter how difficult the struggle may be. Let us carry the spirit of Dussehra forward by striving for internal excellence, embracing goodness, and defeating the evils of intolerance and ignorance.

Thank you, and Happy Vijaya Dashami! Long Speech on Dussehra (500-600 Words) Esteemed Principal, respected members of the faculty, and my dear friends, I extend my warmest greetings to everyone present on this auspicious occasion of Dussehra, or Vijaya Dashami. This festival, celebrated with immense fervor across the vast expanse of our nation, holds profound spiritual, cultural, and moral significance that resonates deeply with the ethos of our society. Dussehra marks the tenth and final day of the Navratri festival, standing as a glorious monument to the eternal victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival’s essence can be traced through two powerful mythological narratives that inspire millions worldwide. Firstly, Dussehra is etched in our collective consciousness as the day Lord Rama defeated the mighty demon king, Ravana. For nine long days, Rama fought a battle not just against an enemy, but against arrogance, ego, and injustice. When the ten heads of Ravana—symbolizing ten negative human qualities like Kama (Lust), Krodha (Anger), Moha (Attachment), and Ahankara (Ego)—are finally vanquished, it is a spiritual victory for all of humanity. The burning of the colossal effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhakarna, known as Ravan Dahan, is a ritual performed to declare our personal resolve: to identify and eradicate the negative forces within our own minds.

Secondly, this day is celebrated with equal devotion as the glorious victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. For devotees, Vijaya Dashami signifies the end of chaos and the restoration of order by the divine feminine power, Shakti. The nine forms of the Goddess are celebrated throughout Navratri, culminating in the vibrant Durga Visarjan in the eastern states, where the idols are immersed into the water, symbolizing the Goddess's return to her celestial abode. Dussehra’s Cultural Significance and Unity The festival also serves as a beautiful demonstration of India’s incredible unity in diversity. While the North celebrates the victory of Rama with the theatrical staging of the Ramlila, the South celebrates the worship of tools and knowledge, and the East observes the spectacle of Durga Puja. These varied rituals highlight that although our customs differ, the underlying message—the supremacy of moral virtue—remains universally accepted.