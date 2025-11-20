School Holiday on November 21, 2025 (Friday): Schools in THESE States Closed Due to Rain & Regional Festivals

November 21 School Holiday: All students and parents keep a close eye on daily school announcements, especially when it comes to unexpected holidays due to weather alerts, regional festivals, or local events. With November bringing both seasonal rainfall in southern states and major religious observances in northern regions, many are wondering: Is there a school holiday on November 21, 2025?
Here’s the latest verified update on school closures on November 21, 2025 (Friday), along with state-wise status, festival-related advisories, and rainfall-based alerts.
Is There a School Holiday on November 21, 2025?
As of now, November 21, 2025 is NOT a nationwide school holiday in India.
Most states will have regular working days, as no major national festival, government event, or official holiday falls on this date.
However, in a few regions, local Nagar Kirtans, Shaheedi Week observances, and heavy rainfall alerts may cause partial or district-level closures.
State-Wise School Holiday Updates for November 21, 2025
Below is the latest status from each state based on regional observances and weather conditions.
Punjab & Chandigarh
-
Official holiday is on 24 November 2025 to observe the Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
-
On 21 November, there is no statewide holiday.
-
However, several areas may declare local holidays or half-day closures due to Nagar Kirtans being held to mark the 350th Shaheedi Diwas.
-
Parents should check circulars issued by district administrations or school managements.
Delhi
-
No holiday on November 21, 2025.
-
Schools continue in hybrid mode due to ongoing pollution conditions.
-
Holiday confirmed on 24 November 2025 for Shaheedi Diwas.
Uttar Pradesh (UP)
-
Schools working normally on 21 November.
-
Holiday will be observed on 24 November in several districts including:
-
Noida
-
Ghaziabad
-
Meerut
-
Other NCR and northern UP regions
-
Haryana
-
No holiday on November 21.
-
Holiday confirmed on 24 November 2025 across most districts to observe the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.
Tamil Nadu
-
While no festival-related holiday is scheduled for November 21, schools in certain coastal districts may face last-minute closures due to:
-
Heavy rainfall alerts
-
IMD warnings
-
Flood-like situations in low-lying areas
-
Districts most likely to be impacted:
-
Chennai
-
Chengalpattu
-
Kanchipuram
-
Tiruvallur
Parents are advised to follow district collectorate notices.
Holiday on 24 November 2025 – Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji
Where Is the Holiday Confirmed?
The following states have officially declared a public/school holiday on 24 November 2025:
-
Punjab
-
Haryana
-
Delhi
-
Uttar Pradesh
-
Uttarakhand
-
Other northern and north-western regions observing Shaheedi Diwas
This holiday does NOT apply to November 21, except in regions where local Nagar Kirtans may affect schedules.
Overall, November 21, 2025 is not a nationwide school holiday, with most states operating as per the regular schedule. Only a few regions may announce local closures due to Nagar Kirtans or weather-related alerts. Parents and students should stay updated through official school circulars, district administration announcements, and local news for last-minute changes.
