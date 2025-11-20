School Holiday on November 21, 2025 (Friday): Schools in THESE States Closed Due to Rain & Regional Festivals

November 21 School Holiday: All students and parents keep a close eye on daily school announcements, especially when it comes to unexpected holidays due to weather alerts, regional festivals, or local events. With November bringing both seasonal rainfall in southern states and major religious observances in northern regions, many are wondering: Is there a school holiday on November 21, 2025?

Here’s the latest verified update on school closures on November 21, 2025 (Friday), along with state-wise status, festival-related advisories, and rainfall-based alerts.

Is There a School Holiday on November 21, 2025?

As of now, November 21, 2025 is NOT a nationwide school holiday in India.

Most states will have regular working days, as no major national festival, government event, or official holiday falls on this date.