Free ChatGPT for U.S. Teachers: Check How to Access, Eligibility and Benefits Till 2027

Classrooms are undergoing rapid changes due to Artificial Intelligence, and ChatGPT has become one of the most invaluable resources for teachers. OpenAI is granting U.S. K-12 educators reduced or free access to ChatGPT (with teacher verification) until June 2027 to help facilitate lesson planning, educator productivity, and student engagement.

The goal is to make AI a practical, accessible, and safe assistant for educators in schools. This guide will introduce you to everything about ChatGPT eligibility, benefits, and how to get started using the free version whether you're a new or established teacher.

Criteria for Free ChatGPT Access