NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 4, 2026): Happy first Sunday of 2026! If you are nursing a post-New Year's resolution glow or perhaps a bit of a weekend headache, today’s Wordle #1660 is the perfect way to ease into your morning.

Unlike some of the more obscure words the New York Times has thrown at us lately, today’s solution is a word you definitely know, though its structure might make your second and third guesses a bit sweaty.

Today’s Wordle word challenge lies squarely in a specific repeated consonant that could easily slip under your radar.

What are Wordle Hints Today, January 4, 2026?

If you aren't ready to give up just yet but need a little nudge to save your six-guess streak, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few strategic hints to point you in the right direction for the Wordle puzzle today, January 4 puzzle: