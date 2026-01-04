NYT Wordle Hints and answer Today (January 4, 2026): Happy first Sunday of 2026! If you are nursing a post-New Year's resolution glow or perhaps a bit of a weekend headache, today’s Wordle #1660 is the perfect way to ease into your morning.
Unlike some of the more obscure words the New York Times has thrown at us lately, today’s solution is a word you definitely know, though its structure might make your second and third guesses a bit sweaty.
Today’s Wordle word challenge lies squarely in a specific repeated consonant that could easily slip under your radar.
What are Wordle Hints Today, January 4, 2026?
If you aren't ready to give up just yet but need a little nudge to save your six-guess streak, we’ve got you covered. Here are a few strategic hints to point you in the right direction for the Wordle puzzle today, January 4 puzzle:
Vowel Count: Today’s word contains two vowels.
Starting Letter: The word begins with the letter P.
Ending Letter: It ends with the letter E.
Repeated Letters: Yes, there is one letter that appears twice in today’s answer.
The Vibe or Meaning: Think of a crew, a squad, or a group of people often seen in old Western movies riding together to hunt down an outlaw.
Final Clue for Wordle #1660
Still scratching your head? Here is a more direct clue: The word is a noun that describes a group organized to assist law enforcement. In modern slang, you might use it to describe your closest group of friends when you're all heading out together. The middle of the word features a double-letter trap that often trips up players who prefer words with five unique characters.
What is the Wordle Answer Today, January 4, 2026?
If you’ve run out of guesses or simply want to move on to your Sunday brunch plans, here is the solution.
The Wordle today answer for Sunday, January 4, 2026, is:
POSSE
Previous Answers from Wordle Archive
Wordle Hint for 3 January, 2025 #1659: SITAR
Wordle Hint for 2 January, 2025 #1658: PROOF
Wordle Hint for 1 January, 2025 #1657: FABLE
Wordle Hint for 31 December, 2025 #1656: SIREN
Wordle Hint for 30 December, 2025 #1655: DECOR
Congratulations on finishing today's puzzle! Whether you got it in two or scraped by on your sixth try, your streak lives to see another day. Come back tomorrow for more hints and the solution to the next NYT challenge.
