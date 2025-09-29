Picture puzzles are the best brain game for kids and adults. Classic activities like jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, word games, hidden objects puzzles, odd one out puzzles, etc., can be beneficial for stimulating the brain, challenging and strengthening young readers' minds, and enhancing different key cognitive skills. Puzzles are an addictive, easy to play games that even older adults can attempt. These puzzles help them to delay memory decline, improve retention power, and keep their mind sharp. Aren't benefits amazing? We publish fun and clever brain teasers and puzzles everyday for kids and adults. At the end of each article, we provide the answer. So you can play and check how you performed and what it tells about your IQ and skills. Picture puzzles are more than just a fun activity. These visual puzzles have the power to rewire your brain, strengthen neural connections, and improve visual-spatial reasoning, memory, and problem-solving skills. So if you are looking to enhance your strategic thinking and logic, then do try these puzzles.

Here is a puzzle that challenges you to spot a crocodile hidden in this picture in 12 seconds. Can you find it? But wait, before getting to the challenge, SHARE this puzzle with your friends and family so they can also check the sharpness of their minds. Let's go! Are You The Godfather Of Puzzles With Eyes Sharp Like Sherlock? Spot The Hidden Crocodile In 12 Seconds! Image: Brightside Here is a picture puzzle that will challenge your wits! If you are able to find the hidden crocodile in this image in 12 seconds then pat yourself at the back. Ready for this picture puzzle IQ test! Find a quiet place and remove all distractions. Set a timer of 12 seconds and get started! Scan the image in a methodically way. The crocodile might be hard to spot but do not give up. Use these tips to solve this tricky puzzle. Look for characteristics shapes, patterns, and colours that might hint at the presence of a crocodile.