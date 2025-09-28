Picture puzzles are the oracle that will reveal your brainpower. These visual puzzles are healthy for both kids and adults. Puzzles can help children develop critical thinking, problem-solving skills, planning, analysing, and organising information. These help kids strengthen their memory and learn to visualise things. Studies have found that puzzles help to stimulate both sides of the brain and also prevent age-related cognitive decline. Solving puzzles also helps to strengthen existing neural connections and create new ones, which improves memory, mental speed, and thought processes. Puzzles can also help to enhance attention to detail like colours, shapes, and patterns, which is helpful in real-life scenarios. And that's not all. Puzzles help to increase the production of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with memory, mood, and achievement bliss.

If you are looking to strengthen your memory, visual-spatial reasoning, and problem-solving skills, and reduce stress at the same time, then take this visual riddle challenge. Prove you have sharp vision by spotting four crabs hidden among lobsters in 22 seconds! You Got The Razer Sharp Vision? Prove By Spotting Four Crabs Hidden Among Lobsters In 22 Seconds! Image: Dudolf Here is your puzzle for the day! There are four crabs hidden among lobsters, but only a few could find them. Some people found them all in about 3 minutes. But the record was set at 22 seconds, so we challenge you to break that! Set a timer and find a quiet corner. Make sure you do not get distracted. Start by dividing the image into sections. Scan the image in a methodical way so you do not miss anything. Crabs typically have a more rounded, flattened body while lobsters have a longer body with a distinct tail.

Crabs do not have a prominent, extended tail like lobsters do. Observe subtle details. The crabs are cleverly camouflaged, focus on small variations in the patterns, colour, and other relevant features of the crabs. Do not give up. Be patient and persistent. The similarity of the colours of crabs and lobsters makes differentiating them difficult. Look for peculiar visual hints. The difference in the body shape and their distinctive features like claws can be vital clues. Did you find any one crab? Keep looking. Time's ticking! You do not want to waste a second. Merely glancing won't help to solve this puzzle. You got to be super precise with your approach. This is a puzzle for visual geniuses. Are you one of them?