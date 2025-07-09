List of 21 Fake Universities in India (2025); Check Name, States as per Official UGC Data

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has identified a list of 21 fraudulent universities operating across India for 2025. These institutions lack official recognition and are illegally awarding degrees. To protect students, the UGC's list specifies the names of these universities and their locations by state. It's crucial for prospective students to always confirm a university's authenticity directly through official UGC channels to avoid enrollment in these unauthorised institutions.

Jul 9, 2025, 19:30 IST
The UGC has recently released an updated list of 21 fake universities across India in 2025. These universities do not have the legal authorisation to award degrees, deceiving students with unrecognised certifications that lack academic or professional recognition.

The Commission periodically publishes a list of fake universities operating in India. These universities are flagged for awarding degrees without the necessary legal authorisation. Students who are willing to take admission should confirm the authenticity of their selected university by checking official government or UGC website.

Fake universities are institutions that falsely assert they offer valid degrees but lack recognition from the relevant regulatory bodies. They deceive aspiring students by issuing unauthorised certifications that have no academic or professional value. These institutions often operate under misleading names, causing confusion among students.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released a list of 21 fake universities operating in various states and union territories across India.

UGC's List of Fake Universities in India:

The UGC's list of fake universities in India highlights institutions that lack official recognition and cannot offer valid degrees. It helps students avoid enrolling in unauthorized and fraudulent universities.

Serial No
State
University Name
1
Andhra Pradesh
Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
2
Andhra Pradesh
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
3
Delhi
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
4
Delhi
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
5
Delhi
United Nations University, Delhi
6
Delhi
Vocational University, Delhi
7
Delhi
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008
8
Delhi
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
9
Delhi
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
10
Delhi
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
11
Karnataka
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka
12
Kerala
St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
13
Kerala
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571
14
Maharashtra
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
15
Puducherry
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
16
Uttar Pradesh
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
17
Uttar Pradesh
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
18
Uttar Pradesh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
19
Uttar Pradesh
Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar , Distt. Gb Nagar , Opp. Sec 110 , Sector 110 , Noida - 201304
20
West Bengal
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta
21
West Bengal
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063

Reference: List of Fake Universities

