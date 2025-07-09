List of 21 Fake Universities in India (2025); Check Name, States as per Official UGC Data

The UGC has recently released an updated list of 21 fake universities across India in 2025. These universities do not have the legal authorisation to award degrees, deceiving students with unrecognised certifications that lack academic or professional recognition.
The Commission periodically publishes a list of fake universities operating in India. These universities are flagged for awarding degrees without the necessary legal authorisation. Students who are willing to take admission should confirm the authenticity of their selected university by checking official government or UGC website.
Fake universities are institutions that falsely assert they offer valid degrees but lack recognition from the relevant regulatory bodies. They deceive aspiring students by issuing unauthorised certifications that have no academic or professional value. These institutions often operate under misleading names, causing confusion among students.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released a list of 21 fake universities operating in various states and union territories across India.
UGC's List of Fake Universities in India:
The UGC's list of fake universities in India highlights institutions that lack official recognition and cannot offer valid degrees. It helps students avoid enrolling in unauthorized and fraudulent universities.
|
Serial No
|
State
|
University Name
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Christ New Testament Deemed University, #32-32-2003, 7th Lane, Kakumanuvarithoto, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002 and Fit No. 301, Grace Villa Apts., 7/5, Srinagar, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh-522002
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Bible Open University of India, H.No. 49-35-26, N.G.O’s Colony, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh-530016
|
3
|
Delhi
|
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University, Office Kh. No. 608-609, 1st Floor, Sant Kripal Singh Public Trust Building, Near BDO Office, Alipur, Delhi-110036
|
4
|
Delhi
|
Commercial University Ltd., Daryaganj, Delhi.
|
5
|
Delhi
|
United Nations University, Delhi
|
6
|
Delhi
|
Vocational University, Delhi
|
7
|
Delhi
|
ADR-Centric Juridical University, ADR House, 8J, Gopala Tower, 25 Rajendra Place, New Delhi - 110 008
|
8
|
Delhi
|
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering, New Delhi
|
9
|
Delhi
|
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment, Rozgar Sewasadan, 672, Sanjay Enclave, Opp. GTK Depot, Delhi-110033
|
10
|
Delhi
|
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), 351-352, Phase-I, Block-A, Vijay Vihar, Rithala, Rohini, Delhi-110085
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society, Gokak, Belgaum, Karnataka
|
12
|
Kerala
|
St. John’s University, Kishanattam, Kerala
|
13
|
Kerala
|
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kunnamangalam Kozhikode, Kerala-673571
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur, Maharashtra
|
15
|
Puducherry
|
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education, No. 186, Thilaspet, Vazhuthavoor Road, Puducherry-605009
|
16
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayag, Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh
|
17
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Achaltal, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
|
18
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Bharat Bhawan, Matiyari Chinhat, Faizabad Road, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 227 105
|
19
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Mahamaya Technical University, PO - Maharishi Nagar , Distt. Gb Nagar , Opp. Sec 110 , Sector 110 , Noida - 201304
|
20
|
West Bengal
|
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkatta
|
21
|
West Bengal
|
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, 8-A, Diamond Harbour Road, Builtech Inn, 2nd Floor, Thakurpurkur, Kolkatta - 700063
Reference: List of Fake Universities
