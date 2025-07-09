List of 21 Fake Universities in India (2025); Check Name, States as per Official UGC Data

The UGC has recently released an updated list of 21 fake universities across India in 2025. These universities do not have the legal authorisation to award degrees, deceiving students with unrecognised certifications that lack academic or professional recognition.

The Commission periodically publishes a list of fake universities operating in India. These universities are flagged for awarding degrees without the necessary legal authorisation. Students who are willing to take admission should confirm the authenticity of their selected university by checking official government or UGC website.

Fake universities are institutions that falsely assert they offer valid degrees but lack recognition from the relevant regulatory bodies. They deceive aspiring students by issuing unauthorised certifications that have no academic or professional value. These institutions often operate under misleading names, causing confusion among students.

Also Check: CAT 2024 Interview Cut Off: Check IIM Bangalore, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Calcutta MBA Selection Process Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently released a list of 21 fake universities operating in various states and union territories across India.