Best College for 70-80 Percentile in JEE Mains: Although a JEE Main percentile in the 70-80 range may not be high enough for admission to top-tier institutions, many colleges offer B.Tech programs for students within this percentile range. These colleges provide a variety of academic options for students to consider.

List of Colleges Accepting Scores Between 70 - 80 Percentile in JEE Mains A candidate who has secured 70 percentile in JEE Mains is expected to have secured 31 - 40 marks out of the total 300 marks in the examination. The anticipated rank is within the range of approximately 3,00,000. Aspirants can refer to the given list of institutions accepting 70 percentile in JEE Main 2024.

How to Calculate JEE Main 2024 Percentile? The candidate's overall score is considered when determining the JEE Main percentile. The candidate's relative performance in the JEE Main exam determines the percentage. The score of the candidate is then converted into a range for each session, from 0 to 100. The formula for determining the JEE Mains percentile is given below: 100 x number of candidates that appeared in the session and scored either equal to or lesser than the candidate / total number of candidates in the session.