List of Best Colleges Accepting for 70-80 Percentile Score in JEE Mains

Although a JEE Main 2024 percentile of 70-80 may not secure a spot at top-tier institutions, students can still gain admission to several reputable colleges. Some of these include the Symbiosis Institute of Sciences (Indore), GITAM (Visakhapatnam), and Quantum University (Roorkee). These colleges offer various B.Tech specializations for students to explore.

Aug 1, 2025, 17:58 IST

Best College for 70-80 Percentile in JEE Mains: Although a JEE Main percentile in the 70-80 range may not be high enough for admission to top-tier institutions, many colleges offer B.Tech programs for students within this percentile range. These colleges provide a variety of academic options for students to consider.

List of Colleges Accepting Scores Between 70 - 80 Percentile in JEE Mains

A candidate who has secured 70 percentile in JEE Mains is expected to have secured 31 - 40 marks out of the total 300 marks in the examination. The anticipated rank is within the range of approximately 3,00,000. Aspirants can refer to the given list of institutions accepting 70 percentile in JEE Main 2024.

Colleges
Annual Fee (approx)
Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Ambala
INR 1.42 Lakhs
INR 60,000
INR 1.05 Lakhs
INR 1.10 Lakhs
INR 2.60 Lakhs
Glocal University, Saharanpur
INR 95,000
INR 85,200
INR 1.10 Lakhs
INR 2.20 Lakhs to INR 4.67 Lakhs
INR 85,650
INR 1.50 Lakhs to INR 2.40 Lakhs
GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad
INR 2.70 Lakhs
INR 60,000 to INR 2.40 Lakhs
INR 9.20 Lakhs to 14.90 Lakhs
INR 2.00 Lakhs

What Is JEE Mains 2024 Percentile Score? 

The expected rank of 75 percentile in JEE Mains is 2,00,001- 2,20,010. A student's performance is measured by their percentile score on the JEE Mains 2024 exam. For every session, the marks that each candidate scores are converted into a scale that ranges from 100 to 0. Based on the percentage scored, which is either above or below the percentile on the test, each student's percentile is calculated. 

As a result, each session's top scorer obtains a percentile score of 100, and the scores obtained between the highest and lowest scores are likewise converted into an appropriate percentile value. To enable each candidate to get a place based on merit, the percentile score is adjusted rather than the candidates' raw scores being published.

How to Calculate JEE Main 2024 Percentile? 

The candidate's overall score is considered when determining the JEE Main percentile. The candidate's relative performance in the JEE Main exam determines the percentage. The score of the candidate is then converted into a range for each session, from 0 to 100. The formula for determining the JEE Mains percentile is given below: 

100 x number of candidates that appeared in the session and scored either equal to or lesser than the candidate / total number of candidates in the session. 

List of Engineering Colleges that Offer Direct Admission

If you're unable to secure a college seat with a 70-80 percentile in JEE Main 2024 or your rank is low, consider direct admission to a bachelor's degree program. Here are a few colleges that offer direct admissions, irrespective of JEE Main scores.

Colleges
Annual Fee (Approx.)
INR 1.80 Lakhs
INR 1.45 Lakhs
INR 3.52 Lakhs
INR 2.35 Lakhs
INR 37,400
INR 90,000
INR 3.85 Lakhs
INR 1.10 Lakhs
Sigma Group of Institutes, Vadodara
INR 1.80 Lakhs to Rs 2.60 Lakhs
INR 3.23 Lakhs
INR 98,000 to Rs 1.25 Lakhs
INR 71,600
INR 80,000
MH Cockpit Aviation Academy, Chennai
INR 2.25 Lakhs
INR 90,000
INR 2.90 Lakhs
INR 1.52 Lakhs
Amritsar Group of Colleges, Punjab
INR 1.28 Lakhs
INR 1.50 Lakhs to Rs 2.00 Lakhs
INR 75,000

