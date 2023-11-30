JEE Main Marks vs Percentile: Know How to Calculate JEE Main Percentile

JEE Mains Percentile for Marks: Calculating JEE Main percentile and knowing the JEE Main rank is another task students face after the JEE exam. To make the process easy this article provides essential details on JEE Main Marks vs Percentile.

JEE Marks Vs Rank Vs Percentile: Generally, the JEE Main percentile is calculated by determining the percentage of scores that fall below a specific value in a dataset. However, the NTA (National Testing Agency) will use its unique method to calculate the JEE Mains Percentile Score 2024. It will be calculated section-wise for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The highest percentile will be 100, and it will be calculated for 7 decimal places to avoid any collision of two candidates for a single seat.

Here, JEE Mains 2024 aspirants will know the difference between percentage, percentile, and percentile rank. The formulas followed by NTA to calculate the JEE Main percentile are described here, and a free PDF is attached for reference. Read this article to learn more about the mark vs percentile of JEE Mains 2024.

Difference Between Percentage and Percentile

People often confuse between percentage and percentile. Read the table below to clear all the doubts related to JEE percentage and JEE percentile. 

JEE Main Percentage

JEE Main Percentile

Definition: It is a numerical representation of a fraction out of 100.

Definition: It is a statistical measure indicating the relative position of a particular value in a dataset.

Calculation: It is calculated by taking a fraction, multiplying it by 100, and expressing the result with the percentage symbol (%).

Calculation: It is calculated by determining the percentage of scores that fall below a specific value in a dataset.

Example: If a student scores 80 out of 100, the percentage score is  80/100 × 100 = 80 %

Example: If a student's score is higher than 75% of the students in a class, their percentile rank is 75.

Percentage is a universal measure used to express a part of a whole in various contexts, such as grades, discounts, or proportions.

Percentile provides a relative measure, showing how a particular score compares to others in the same group or population.

 

Key Distinctions between JEE Main Marks Vs JEE Main Percentile:

  • Scope: Percentage is a broader measure, while percentile is specific.
  • Calculation Basic: Percentage is calculated directly from a given set of values, whereas percentile involves comparing a value to the entire dataset.
  • Interpretation: Percentage directly represents a portion of a whole, while percentile provides a ranking or position relative to others.

Why JEE Results are in Percentile and Not in Percentage?

NTA designs multiple sets for the JEE Mains exam, which differ in difficulty level. Students who get the set with higher difficulty tend to be at a loss if they follow the percentage calculation due to their lower scores. Thus, to normalise this, a normalisation procedure based on the percentile score is used by NTA. It is also mentioned in the official NTA brochure that “the process of normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalisation across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence."

JEE Main Percentile Calculation

The JEE exam results for all the sessions would be prepared in the form of raw scores and Percentile (total and separately for each subject: Maths, Physics and Chemistry). 

 

  • Total Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑇 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

 

  • Mathematics Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Mathematics 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

 

  • Physics Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Physics 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

 

  • Chemistry Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Chemistry 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

 

JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile: Expected

JEE Main 2023 Marks

JEE Main 2023 Percentile

300-281

100 – 99.99989145

271 – 280

99.994681 – 99.997394

263 – 270

99.990990 – 99.994029

250 – 262

99.977205 – 99.988819

241 – 250

99.960163 – 99.975034

231 – 240

99.934980 – 99.956364

221 – 230

99.901113 – 99.928901

211 – 220

99.851616 – 99.893732

201 – 210

99.795063 – 99.845212

191 – 200

99.710831 – 99.782472

181 – 190

99.597399 – 99.688579

171 – 180

99.456939 – 99.573193

161 – 170

99.272084 – 99.431214

151 – 160

99.028614 – 99.239737

141 – 150

98.732389 – 98.990296

131 – 140

98.317414 – 98.666935

121 – 130

97.811260 – 98.254132

111 – 120

97.142937 – 97.685672

101 – 110

96.204550 – 96.978272

91 – 100

94.998594 – 96.064850

81 – 90

93.471231 – 94.749479

71 – 80

91.072128 – 93.152971

61 – 70

87.512225 – 90.702200

51 – 60

82.016062 – 86.907944

41 – 50

73.287808 – 80.982153

31 – 40

58.151490 – 71.302052

JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile Rank

Below is the table showing JEE Main marks and percentile rank based on the obtained marks. 

Percentile Rank= L➗N x 100

N= Total number of data values

L= Data value from the data set

Marks

Percentile Rank

Marks

Percentile Rank

Marks

Percentile Rank

300

100.0000000

230

76.6666667

160

53.3333333

299

99.6666667

229

76.3333333

159

53.0000000

298

99.3333333

228

76.0000000

158

52.6666667

297

99.0000000

227

75.6666667

157

52.3333333

296

98.6666667

226

75.3333333

156

52.0000000

295

98.3333333

225

75.0000000

155

51.6666667

294

98.0000000

224

74.6666667

154

51.3333333

293

97.6666667

223

74.3333333

153

51.0000000

292

97.3333333

222

74.0000000

152

50.6666667

291

97.0000000

221

73.6666667

151

50.3333333

290

96.6666667

220

73.3333333

150

50.0000000

289

96.3333333

219

73.0000000

149

49.6666667

288

96.0000000

218

72.6666667

148

49.3333333

287

95.6666667

217

72.3333333

147

49.0000000

286

95.3333333

216

72.0000000

146

48.6666667

285

95.0000000

215

71.6666667

145

48.3333333

284

94.6666667

214

71.3333333

144

48.0000000

283

94.3333333

213

71.0000000

143

47.6666667

282

94.0000000

212

70.6666667

142

47.3333333

281

93.6666667

211

70.3333333

141

47.0000000

280

93.3333333

210

70.0000000

140

46.6666667

279

93.0000000

209

69.6666667

139

46.3333333

278

92.6666667

208

69.3333333

138

46.0000000

277

92.3333333

207

69.0000000

137

45.6666667

276

92.0000000

206

68.6666667

136

45.3333333

275

91.6666667

205

68.3333333

135

45.0000000

274

91.3333333

204

68.0000000

134

44.6666667

273

91.0000000

203

67.6666667

133

44.3333333

272

90.6666667

202

67.3333333

132

44.0000000

271

90.3333333

201

67.0000000

131

43.6666667

270

90.0000000

200

66.6666667

130

43.3333333

269

89.6666667

199

66.3333333

129

43.0000000

268

89.3333333

198

66.0000000

128

42.6666667

267

89.0000000

197

65.6666667

127

42.3333333

266

88.6666667

196

65.3333333

126

42.0000000

265

88.3333333

195

65.0000000

125

41.6666667

264

88.0000000

194

64.6666667

124

41.3333333

263

87.6666667

193

64.3333333

123

41.0000000

262

87.3333333

192

64.0000000

122

40.6666667

261

87.0000000

191

63.6666667

121

40.3333333

260

86.6666667

190

63.3333333

120

40.0000000

259

86.3333333

189

63.0000000

119

39.6666667

258

86.0000000

188

62.6666667

118

39.3333333

257

85.6666667

187

62.3333333

117

39.0000000

256

85.3333333

186

62.0000000

116

38.6666667

255

85.0000000

185

61.6666667

115

38.3333333

254

84.6666667

184

61.3333333

114

38.0000000

253

84.3333333

183

61.0000000

113

37.6666667

252

84.0000000

182

60.6666667

112

37.3333333

251

83.6666667

181

60.3333333

111

37.0000000

250

83.3333333

180

60.0000000

110

36.6666667

249

83.0000000

179

59.6666667

    

248

82.6666667

178

59.3333333

    

247

82.3333333

177

59.0000000

    

246

82.0000000

176

58.6666667

    

245

81.6666667

175

58.3333333

    

244

81.3333333

174

58.0000000

    

243

81.0000000

173

57.6666667

    

242

80.6666667

172

57.3333333

    

241

80.3333333

171

57.0000000

    

240

80.0000000

170

56.6666667

    

239

79.6666667

169

56.3333333

    

238

79.3333333

168

56.0000000

    

237

79.0000000

167

55.6666667

    

236

78.6666667

166

55.3333333

    

235

78.3333333

165

55.0000000

    

234

78.0000000

164

54.6666667

    

233

77.6666667

163

54.3333333

    

232

77.3333333

162

54.0000000

    

231

77.0000000

161

53.6666667

    

 

