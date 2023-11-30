JEE Main Marks vs Percentile: Know How to Calculate JEE Main Percentile

JEE Mains Percentile for Marks: Calculating JEE Main percentile and knowing the JEE Main rank is another task students face after the JEE exam. To make the process easy this article provides essential details on JEE Main Marks vs Percentile.

JEE Marks Vs Rank Vs Percentile: Generally, the JEE Main percentile is calculated by determining the percentage of scores that fall below a specific value in a dataset. However, the NTA (National Testing Agency) will use its unique method to calculate the JEE Mains Percentile Score 2024. It will be calculated section-wise for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The highest percentile will be 100, and it will be calculated for 7 decimal places to avoid any collision of two candidates for a single seat.

Here, JEE Mains 2024 aspirants will know the difference between percentage, percentile, and percentile rank. The formulas followed by NTA to calculate the JEE Main percentile are described here, and a free PDF is attached for reference. Read this article to learn more about the mark vs percentile of JEE Mains 2024.

Difference Between Percentage and Percentile

People often confuse between percentage and percentile. Read the table below to clear all the doubts related to JEE percentage and JEE percentile.

JEE Main Percentage JEE Main Percentile Definition: It is a numerical representation of a fraction out of 100. Definition: It is a statistical measure indicating the relative position of a particular value in a dataset. Calculation: It is calculated by taking a fraction, multiplying it by 100, and expressing the result with the percentage symbol (%). Calculation: It is calculated by determining the percentage of scores that fall below a specific value in a dataset. Example: If a student scores 80 out of 100, the percentage score is 80/100 × 100 = 80 % Example: If a student's score is higher than 75% of the students in a class, their percentile rank is 75. Percentage is a universal measure used to express a part of a whole in various contexts, such as grades, discounts, or proportions. Percentile provides a relative measure, showing how a particular score compares to others in the same group or population.

Key Distinctions between JEE Main Marks Vs JEE Main Percentile:

Scope: Percentage is a broader measure, while percentile is specific.

Calculation Basic: Percentage is calculated directly from a given set of values, whereas percentile involves comparing a value to the entire dataset.

Interpretation: Percentage directly represents a portion of a whole, while percentile provides a ranking or position relative to others.

Why JEE Results are in Percentile and Not in Percentage?

NTA designs multiple sets for the JEE Mains exam, which differ in difficulty level. Students who get the set with higher difficulty tend to be at a loss if they follow the percentage calculation due to their lower scores. Thus, to normalise this, a normalisation procedure based on the percentile score is used by NTA. It is also mentioned in the official NTA brochure that “the process of normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-session papers and is similar to those being adopted in other large educational selection tests conducted in India. For normalisation across sections, NTA shall use the percentile equivalence."

JEE Main Percentile Calculation

The JEE exam results for all the sessions would be prepared in the form of raw scores and Percentile (total and separately for each subject: Maths, Physics and Chemistry).

Total Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 𝑇 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Mathematics Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Mathematics 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Physics Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Physics 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

Chemistry Percentile: 100 X 𝑁𝑜. 𝑜𝑓 𝐶𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑑𝑎𝑡𝑒𝑠 𝑎𝑝𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑟𝑎𝑤 𝑠𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 𝐸𝑄𝑈𝐴𝐿 𝑇𝑂 𝑂𝑅 𝐿𝐸𝑆𝑆 𝑡ℎ𝑎𝑛 Chemistry 𝑆𝑐𝑜𝑟𝑒 ➗ Total No. of Candidates appeared in the session

JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile: Expected

JEE Main 2023 Marks JEE Main 2023 Percentile 300-281 100 – 99.99989145 271 – 280 99.994681 – 99.997394 263 – 270 99.990990 – 99.994029 250 – 262 99.977205 – 99.988819 241 – 250 99.960163 – 99.975034 231 – 240 99.934980 – 99.956364 221 – 230 99.901113 – 99.928901 211 – 220 99.851616 – 99.893732 201 – 210 99.795063 – 99.845212 191 – 200 99.710831 – 99.782472 181 – 190 99.597399 – 99.688579 171 – 180 99.456939 – 99.573193 161 – 170 99.272084 – 99.431214 151 – 160 99.028614 – 99.239737 141 – 150 98.732389 – 98.990296 131 – 140 98.317414 – 98.666935 121 – 130 97.811260 – 98.254132 111 – 120 97.142937 – 97.685672 101 – 110 96.204550 – 96.978272 91 – 100 94.998594 – 96.064850 81 – 90 93.471231 – 94.749479 71 – 80 91.072128 – 93.152971 61 – 70 87.512225 – 90.702200 51 – 60 82.016062 – 86.907944 41 – 50 73.287808 – 80.982153 31 – 40 58.151490 – 71.302052

JEE Main Marks Vs Percentile Rank

Below is the table showing JEE Main marks and percentile rank based on the obtained marks.

Percentile Rank= L➗N x 100

N= Total number of data values

L= Data value from the data set

Marks Percentile Rank Marks Percentile Rank Marks Percentile Rank 300 100.0000000 230 76.6666667 160 53.3333333 299 99.6666667 229 76.3333333 159 53.0000000 298 99.3333333 228 76.0000000 158 52.6666667 297 99.0000000 227 75.6666667 157 52.3333333 296 98.6666667 226 75.3333333 156 52.0000000 295 98.3333333 225 75.0000000 155 51.6666667 294 98.0000000 224 74.6666667 154 51.3333333 293 97.6666667 223 74.3333333 153 51.0000000 292 97.3333333 222 74.0000000 152 50.6666667 291 97.0000000 221 73.6666667 151 50.3333333 290 96.6666667 220 73.3333333 150 50.0000000 289 96.3333333 219 73.0000000 149 49.6666667 288 96.0000000 218 72.6666667 148 49.3333333 287 95.6666667 217 72.3333333 147 49.0000000 286 95.3333333 216 72.0000000 146 48.6666667 285 95.0000000 215 71.6666667 145 48.3333333 284 94.6666667 214 71.3333333 144 48.0000000 283 94.3333333 213 71.0000000 143 47.6666667 282 94.0000000 212 70.6666667 142 47.3333333 281 93.6666667 211 70.3333333 141 47.0000000 280 93.3333333 210 70.0000000 140 46.6666667 279 93.0000000 209 69.6666667 139 46.3333333 278 92.6666667 208 69.3333333 138 46.0000000 277 92.3333333 207 69.0000000 137 45.6666667 276 92.0000000 206 68.6666667 136 45.3333333 275 91.6666667 205 68.3333333 135 45.0000000 274 91.3333333 204 68.0000000 134 44.6666667 273 91.0000000 203 67.6666667 133 44.3333333 272 90.6666667 202 67.3333333 132 44.0000000 271 90.3333333 201 67.0000000 131 43.6666667 270 90.0000000 200 66.6666667 130 43.3333333 269 89.6666667 199 66.3333333 129 43.0000000 268 89.3333333 198 66.0000000 128 42.6666667 267 89.0000000 197 65.6666667 127 42.3333333 266 88.6666667 196 65.3333333 126 42.0000000 265 88.3333333 195 65.0000000 125 41.6666667 264 88.0000000 194 64.6666667 124 41.3333333 263 87.6666667 193 64.3333333 123 41.0000000 262 87.3333333 192 64.0000000 122 40.6666667 261 87.0000000 191 63.6666667 121 40.3333333 260 86.6666667 190 63.3333333 120 40.0000000 259 86.3333333 189 63.0000000 119 39.6666667 258 86.0000000 188 62.6666667 118 39.3333333 257 85.6666667 187 62.3333333 117 39.0000000 256 85.3333333 186 62.0000000 116 38.6666667 255 85.0000000 185 61.6666667 115 38.3333333 254 84.6666667 184 61.3333333 114 38.0000000 253 84.3333333 183 61.0000000 113 37.6666667 252 84.0000000 182 60.6666667 112 37.3333333 251 83.6666667 181 60.3333333 111 37.0000000 250 83.3333333 180 60.0000000 110 36.6666667 249 83.0000000 179 59.6666667 248 82.6666667 178 59.3333333 247 82.3333333 177 59.0000000 246 82.0000000 176 58.6666667 245 81.6666667 175 58.3333333 244 81.3333333 174 58.0000000 243 81.0000000 173 57.6666667 242 80.6666667 172 57.3333333 241 80.3333333 171 57.0000000 240 80.0000000 170 56.6666667 239 79.6666667 169 56.3333333 238 79.3333333 168 56.0000000 237 79.0000000 167 55.6666667 236 78.6666667 166 55.3333333 235 78.3333333 165 55.0000000 234 78.0000000 164 54.6666667 233 77.6666667 163 54.3333333 232 77.3333333 162 54.0000000 231 77.0000000 161 53.6666667

