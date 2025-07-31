TN SSLC, HSE Supplementary Results 2025 OUT!
KSLU Result 2025 OUT at kslu.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link to Download UG Marksheet

KSLU Result 2025 OUT: Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) declared the main results of the various UG courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, and BCom LLB for the exams held in June 2025 on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Karnataka State Law University result.

Jul 31, 2025, 18:41 IST
KSLU Result 2025 OUT: Karnataka State Law University(KSLU) has recently released the provisional results of the odd semester examination held in the month June 2025 for various UG courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, and BCom LLB. Karnataka State Law University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their kslu.karnataka.gov.in results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Karnataka State Law University result 2025 by their registration number.

KSLU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Karnataka State Law University released the results of various semesters for UG programs. The students can check their Karnataka State Law University results 2025 on the official exam portal of the University- kslu.karnataka.gov.in. 

Karnataka State Law University Results 2025

Click here

How to Download Karnataka State Law University Result 2025.

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG courses like LLB, BA LLB, BBA LLB, BCom LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the KSLU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- kslu.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Select on ‘Examination’ and click on ‘KSLU Results’ 

Step 3: Enter all the required details, captch, and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download KSLU Result PDF

Check here the direct link for KSLU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

3 year LLB VI Semester (80-20 Pattern)

 Click here
5 Year BA LLB (MajMin Sys) X Semester (80-20 Pattern) Click here
5 Year BCom LLB I Semester (80-20 Pattern) Click here
5 Year BCom LLB II Semester (80-20 Pattern) Click here
5 Year BCom LLB III Semester (80-20 Pattern) Click here
5 Year BCom LLB IV Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here
5 Year BCom LLB V Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here 
5 Year BCom LLB VI Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here 
5 Year BCom LLB VII Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here 
5 Year BCom LLB VIII Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here 
5 Year BCom LLB IX Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here 
5 Year BCom LLB X Semester (80-20 Pattern)  Click here

Karnataka State Law University: Highlights

Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) is located in Hubli, Karnataka. It was established in the year 2009. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

KSLU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

Karnataka State Law University: Highlights

University Name

Karnataka State Law University 

Established

2009

Location

Hubli, Karnataka

KSLU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

