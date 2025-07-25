Learning English becomes essential for the students in Class 9 as they make progress through the challenging yet exciting world of academics. In addition to grammar and vocabulary, the intricate web of idioms is an essential component that is commonly overlooked. Proper use of these vivid terms can enhance your writing and speech, adding nuance and power to your words.

Idioms are unique commands that appear in English sentences and have meanings that aren't immediately clear from the individual words. To help young minds explore this linguistic treasure trove, the top ten idioms that all students in Classes 9 should be familiar with are included here.

What are Idioms?

Idioms are collections of words, or phrases, that have a meaning distinct from the words' literal meanings. Idioms are described as "a group of words whose meaning is different from the meanings of the individual words" in the Oxford Learner's Dictionary and as "a group of words in a fixed order that has a particular meaning that is different from the meanings of each word on its own" in the Cambridge Dictionary.