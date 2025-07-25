Learning English becomes essential for the students in Class 9 as they make progress through the challenging yet exciting world of academics. In addition to grammar and vocabulary, the intricate web of idioms is an essential component that is commonly overlooked. Proper use of these vivid terms can enhance your writing and speech, adding nuance and power to your words.
Idioms are unique commands that appear in English sentences and have meanings that aren't immediately clear from the individual words. To help young minds explore this linguistic treasure trove, the top ten idioms that all students in Classes 9 should be familiar with are included here.
What are Idioms?
Idioms are collections of words, or phrases, that have a meaning distinct from the words' literal meanings. Idioms are described as "a group of words whose meaning is different from the meanings of the individual words" in the Oxford Learner's Dictionary and as "a group of words in a fixed order that has a particular meaning that is different from the meanings of each word on its own" in the Cambridge Dictionary.
Why should Students learn Idioms?
Idioms are only effective as language tools when they are utilized correctly and in the appropriate contexts. Learning idioms is a time-consuming process because it is impossible to understand the meaning of a phrase by relying solely on the meaning of its individual words. Using idioms in professional or academic writing is not appropriate. In a lighter environment, using idioms can add distinctiveness to your writing or speaking. It is also possible to use idioms to convey sarcasm or puns.
Top 10 Idioms for Class 9 with Meaning and Sentences
Below table shows the basic and necessary Idioms which students should know. These Idioms will help the students to grow and learn more, use the Idioms frequently and practice in different sentences:
|
Idiom
|
Meaning
|
Example Sentence
|
1. A Piece of Cake
|
Something that is very easy to do.
|
The maths test was a piece of cake after all that revision.
|
2. Under the Weather
|
Feeling slightly ill or unwell.
|
She was feeling a bit under the weather and decided to stay home from school.
|
3. Break a Leg
|
Good luck (often used before a performance or presentation).
|
Before his debate, his teacher told him, "Break a leg!"
|
4. Spill the Beans
|
To reveal a secret.
|
I accidentally spilled the beans about the surprise party.
|
5. Once in a Blue Moon
|
Very rarely.
|
We only go to the mountains once in a blue moon.
|
6. Hit the Nail on the Head
|
To describe exactly what is causing a situation or problem.
|
She hit the nail on the head when she said the project needed more creative input.
|
7. Cost an Arm and a Leg
|
To be very expensive.
|
That new smartphone must have cost an arm and a leg!
|
8. See Eye to Eye
|
To agree with someone.
|
Despite their differences, they often see eye to eye on important issues.
|
9. The Ball is in Your Court
|
It's your turn to take action or make a decision.
|
I've given you all the information; now the ball is in your court to decide.
|
10. Through Thick and Thin
|
To be loyal and supportive in all circumstances, even in difficult times.
|
True friends stick together through thick and thin.
Incorporating these idioms into your daily language can not only boost your grades in English but also make you a more engaging communicator. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to hit the books and start using these fantastic phrases!
Also Check:
50 Vocabulary Words for Class 6–8 Students with Meanings & Sentences
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation