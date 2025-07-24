SSC MTS Apply Online 2025: Fee Payment Deadline Today for 1075 Vacancies

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Fee Payment Last Date is today, July 25. Those candidates who have registerd themselves for the post of SSC MTS & Havaldar must make the fee payment by today. A total of 1075 vacancies are up for grabs. Scroll on to find the direct SSC MTS application form link, exam date, eligibility criteria, vacancies and more here.

Jul 25, 2025, 12:42 IST
SSC MTS 2025 Fee Payment Last Date Today, Apply for 1075 MTS Havaldar Vacancies
SSC MTS Apply Online Fee Payment Last Date Today: The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application closing process for MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025 today, July 25. The application process will be closed finally after the fee payment process for the application is closed today by 11 PM. The candidates can pay their application fee through the official website – ssc.gov.in – or via the mySSC mobile till 11 PM. The correction window will be activated from July 29 to July 31, 2025, allowing applicants to make necessary edits to their submitted forms.

As per the official schedule, the commission initiated the registration process on June 26 along with the release of SSC MTS Notification. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and physical efficiency test (for Havaldar post). Those who will clear all the stages will be hired for the desired post and get a monthly salary of Rs 22000, depending on the post.

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025

SSC activated the online application link for SSC MTS recruitment 2025 exam on June 26. Matriculation passed candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply online. The CBT exam will be held from September 20 to October 24 to shortlist eligible candidates for various non-technical, Group ‘C’ posts in different government ministries, departments, and offices across India. They will be selected based on their performance in CBT exam. Those who have applied Havildar post will then be called for physical efficiency test.

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date

SSC MTS is a national-level exam which is conducted every year to recruit eligible candidates for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar posts. The Paper 1 exam will be held from September 20 to October 24. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Activities

Dates

Notification Date

26th June 2025

Application Start Date

26th June 2025

Last Date to Apply

24th July 2025 (11 pm)

Online Fee Payment Last Date

25th July 2025 (11 pm)

Application Correction Window

29th to 31st July 2025

Admit Card

September 2025

Paper 1 Exam Dates

20th September to 24 October 2025

SSC MTS Application Fee 2025 Last Date

Candidates who have applied for the post of MTS and Havaldar must submit their applicatiopn fee by 11 PM today. Those applications against whom the fee payment is not made will be rejected. Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode by using the Payment gateways like PayTm, UPI, Credit card/ Debit card, etc.

Category

Application Fee

General & OBC

₹100/-

Females & SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen

Exempted

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Link

Candidates can either find the SSC MTS application form link on the official website, ssc.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided below.

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

SSC MTS Apply Online Last Date- Exam Date 2025

The last date to apply for the positions of MTS and Havaldar recruited by SSC was 24 July, 2025. Candidates are required to register before 11 PM. The exam date have also be declared in the official notification. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 20th September to 24th October 2025.

SSC MTS Vacancy 2025

A total of 1075 vacancies have been announced for Havaldar post. However, the commission is yet to release the vacancies for Multitasking Staff (MTS) post.

CA Type

Zone/Commissionerates/Directorates

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total

CGST

Aurangabad - Hawaldar

1

1

0

1

2

5

CGST

Bengaluru - Hawaldar

3

1

0

3

1

8

CGST

Bhopal - Hawaldar

5

0

0

3

4

12

CGST

Bhubaneshwar - Hawaldar

2

1

0

1

1

5

Directorate

CBN - Hawaldar

19

4

3

10

4

40

CGST

Chandigarh - Hawaldar

15

5

2

9

3

34

CGST

Chennai CGST - Hawaldar

13

5

2

9

3

32

Customs

Chennai Customs - Hawaldar

51

13

13

36

11

124

CGST

Delhi - Hawaldar

11

4

2

5

2

25

Directorate

DGPM - Hawaldar

0

6

2

12

9

29

CGST

Goa CGST - Hawaldar

1

1

0

0

0

2

Customs

Goa Customs - Hawaldar

1

0

0

1

0

2

CGST

Guwahati - Hawaldar

6

2

7

7

1

23

CGST

Hyderabad - Hawaldar

12

0

0

9

0

21

CGST

Jaipur - Hawaldar

6

0

2

1

2

11

CGST

Kolkata CGST - Hawaldar

0

0

0

0

0

0

Customs

Kolkata Customs - Hawaldar

11

0

2

0

0

13

CGST

Lucknow - Hawaldar

6

2

1

5

2

16

CGST

Mumbai CGST - Hawaldar

4

4

5

0

5

18

Customs

Mumbai Customs - Hawaldar

199

78

38

126

50

491

CGST

Pune - Hawaldar

43

2

0

14

4

63

CGST

Ranchi - Hawaldar

13

3

0

7

3

26

CGST

Thiruvananthapuram CGST - Hawaldar

0

0

0

1

0

1

Customs

Thiruvananthapuram Customs - Hawaldar

1

2

4

4

1

12

CGST

Vadodara - Hawaldar

21

3

7

11

4

46

Customs

Vishakhapatnam Customs - Hawaldar

3

0

0

0

0

3

Total

447

137

90

267

134

1075

How to Apply Online for SSC MTS 2025

  • Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on “Apply” under the MTS and Havaldar 2025 notification section.
  • Log in using your SSC credentials or register as a new user.
  • Fill in all required details and upload documents as per the prescribed format.
  • Pay the application fee online through UPI, net banking, credit/debit card, or other available options.
  • Submit the form and save a copy for future reference

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025: Documents Required

 Candidates will require a certain set of documents handy before starting to fill the application form. These documents are:

  • Scanned signature in JPEG/JPG format (10 to 20 KB)
  • Photograph shoud be captured in real-time on the application portal. The instructions can be checked from the official notification.
  • Class X Certificate
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Caste Certificate (If applicable)

Meenu Solanki
Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
