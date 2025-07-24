SSC MTS Apply Online 2025: Fee Payment Deadline Today for 1075 Vacancies

SSC MTS Apply Online Fee Payment Last Date Today: The Staff Selection Commission will conclude the application closing process for MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025 today, July 25. The application process will be closed finally after the fee payment process for the application is closed today by 11 PM. The candidates can pay their application fee through the official website – ssc.gov.in – or via the mySSC mobile till 11 PM. The correction window will be activated from July 29 to July 31, 2025, allowing applicants to make necessary edits to their submitted forms. As per the official schedule, the commission initiated the registration process on June 26 along with the release of SSC MTS Notification. Selection of candidates will be based on written exam and physical efficiency test (for Havaldar post). Those who will clear all the stages will be hired for the desired post and get a monthly salary of Rs 22000, depending on the post.

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 SSC activated the online application link for SSC MTS recruitment 2025 exam on June 26. Matriculation passed candidates aged between 18 to 27 years are eligible to apply online. The CBT exam will be held from September 20 to October 24 to shortlist eligible candidates for various non-technical, Group ‘C’ posts in different government ministries, departments, and offices across India. They will be selected based on their performance in CBT exam. Those who have applied Havildar post will then be called for physical efficiency test. SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Last Date SSC MTS is a national-level exam which is conducted every year to recruit eligible candidates for Multitasking Staff and Havaldar posts. The Paper 1 exam will be held from September 20 to October 24. Check all the important dates in the table below.

Activities Dates Notification Date 26th June 2025 Application Start Date 26th June 2025 Last Date to Apply 24th July 2025 (11 pm) Online Fee Payment Last Date 25th July 2025 (11 pm) Application Correction Window 29th to 31st July 2025 Admit Card September 2025 Paper 1 Exam Dates 20th September to 24 October 2025 SSC MTS Application Fee 2025 Last Date Candidates who have applied for the post of MTS and Havaldar must submit their applicatiopn fee by 11 PM today. Those applications against whom the fee payment is not made will be rejected. Candidates can pay the application fee through online mode by using the Payment gateways like PayTm, UPI, Credit card/ Debit card, etc. Category Application Fee General & OBC ₹100/- Females & SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen Exempted

SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Link Candidates can either find the SSC MTS application form link on the official website, ssc.gov.in or click on the direct apply online link provided below. SSC MTS Apply Online 2025 Direct Link SSC MTS Apply Online Last Date- Exam Date 2025 The last date to apply for the positions of MTS and Havaldar recruited by SSC was 24 July, 2025. Candidates are required to register before 11 PM. The exam date have also be declared in the official notification. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from 20th September to 24th October 2025. SSC MTS Vacancy 2025 A total of 1075 vacancies have been announced for Havaldar post. However, the commission is yet to release the vacancies for Multitasking Staff (MTS) post. CA Type Zone/Commissionerates/Directorates UR SC ST OBC EWS Total CGST Aurangabad - Hawaldar 1 1 0 1 2 5 CGST Bengaluru - Hawaldar 3 1 0 3 1 8 CGST Bhopal - Hawaldar 5 0 0 3 4 12 CGST Bhubaneshwar - Hawaldar 2 1 0 1 1 5 Directorate CBN - Hawaldar 19 4 3 10 4 40 CGST Chandigarh - Hawaldar 15 5 2 9 3 34 CGST Chennai CGST - Hawaldar 13 5 2 9 3 32 Customs Chennai Customs - Hawaldar 51 13 13 36 11 124 CGST Delhi - Hawaldar 11 4 2 5 2 25 Directorate DGPM - Hawaldar 0 6 2 12 9 29 CGST Goa CGST - Hawaldar 1 1 0 0 0 2 Customs Goa Customs - Hawaldar 1 0 0 1 0 2 CGST Guwahati - Hawaldar 6 2 7 7 1 23 CGST Hyderabad - Hawaldar 12 0 0 9 0 21 CGST Jaipur - Hawaldar 6 0 2 1 2 11 CGST Kolkata CGST - Hawaldar 0 0 0 0 0 0 Customs Kolkata Customs - Hawaldar 11 0 2 0 0 13 CGST Lucknow - Hawaldar 6 2 1 5 2 16 CGST Mumbai CGST - Hawaldar 4 4 5 0 5 18 Customs Mumbai Customs - Hawaldar 199 78 38 126 50 491 CGST Pune - Hawaldar 43 2 0 14 4 63 CGST Ranchi - Hawaldar 13 3 0 7 3 26 CGST Thiruvananthapuram CGST - Hawaldar 0 0 0 1 0 1 Customs Thiruvananthapuram Customs - Hawaldar 1 2 4 4 1 12 CGST Vadodara - Hawaldar 21 3 7 11 4 46 Customs Vishakhapatnam Customs - Hawaldar 3 0 0 0 0 3 Total 447 137 90 267 134 1075