Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Which is the Lowest Elevation in the US? List of Lowest Points in Every US State

The lowest point in the US, Death Valley’s Badwater Basin, plunges to 282 feet below sea level, making it a stark natural wonder. This extreme elevation, located in California, is a key geographical feature that consistently draws attention for its record-breaking depths and challenging desert environment.

Harshita Singh
ByHarshita Singh
Jul 25, 2025, 08:10 EDT
Death Valley is the lowest point in the US.
Death Valley is the lowest point in the US.

Lowest point in the US:  Ever stood on a beach and wondered how far down the land truly stretches? Or perhaps think of the deepest dip in the entire country? While headlines often celebrate towering peaks, the unsung heroes of our geography are the lowest points. They are interested in natural depressions that show surprising things about the different landscapes in the United States. These points give you a unique way to see the amazing geological story of the United States. For example, Death Valley in California is famous for its extreme temperatures, and the oceans are huge. So, let's show the names and find out what the lowest point in the US is, as well as the deepest point in each state.

Which is the Lowest Elevation in the US?

Badwater Basin in Death Valley, California, is the lowest point in the United States. It is an amazing 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level. This famous spot, which is in Death Valley National Park, is not only the lowest point in North America, but also one of the hottest and driest places on Earth. Its stark, salt-covered landscape is a testament to extreme geological forces, drawing curious visitors from around the globe to witness its profound depth.

Death Valley 

Check Out:  Which is the Largest Forest in the United States? Check List by State and Size

List of Lowest Points in Each US State 

Here are the lowest geographical points across all 50 U.S. states that range from sea level coastal areas to riverbeds and unique desert

S.No.

US State

Lowest Point 

Elevation (feet)

Location

1

Alabama

Gulf of Mexico

0

Sea level

2

Alaska

Pacific Ocean

0

Sea level

3

Arizona

Colorado River

70

Yuma County

4

Arkansas

Ouachita River

55

Ashley-Union County

5

California

Death Valley (Badwater Basin)

-282

Inyo County

6

Colorado

Arikaree River

3,317

Yuma County

7

Connecticut

Long Island Sound

0

Sea level

8

Delaware

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

9

Florida

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

10

Georgia

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

11

Hawaii

Pacific Ocean

0

Sea level

12

Idaho

Snake River

710

Nez Perce County

13

Illinois

Mississippi River

279

Alexander County

14

Indiana

Ohio River

320

Posey County

15

Iowa

Mississippi River

480

Lee County

16

Kansas

Verdigris River

679

Montgomery County

17

Kentucky

Mississippi River

257

Fulton County

18

Louisiana

New Orleans

-8

Orleans Parish

19

Maine

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

20

Maryland

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

21

Massachusetts

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

22

Michigan

Lake Erie

571

  

23

Minnesota

Lake Superior

601

  

24

Mississippi

Gulf of Mexico

0

Sea level

25

Missouri

Saint Francis River

230

Dunklin County

26

Montana

Kootenai River

1,800

Lincoln County

27

Nebraska

Missouri River

840

Richardson County

28

Nevada

Colorado River

479

Clark County

29

New Hampshire

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

30

New Jersey

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

31

New Mexico

Red Bluff Reservoir

2,842

Eddy County

32

New York

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

33

North Carolina

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

34

North Dakota

Red River

750

Pembina County

35

Ohio

Ohio River

455

Hamilton County

36

Oklahoma

Little River

289

McCurtain County

37

Oregon

Pacific Ocean

0

Sea level

38

Pennsylvania

Delaware River

0

Sea level

39

Rhode Island

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

40

South Carolina

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

41

South Dakota

Big Stone Lake

966

Roberts County

42

Tennessee

Mississippi River

178

Shelby County

43

Texas

Gulf of Mexico

0

Sea level

44

Utah

Beaver Dam Wash

2,000

Washington County

45

Vermont

Lake Champlain

95

  

46

Virginia

Atlantic Ocean

0

Sea level

47

Washington

Pacific Ocean

0

Sea level

48

West Virginia

Potomac River

240

Jefferson County

49

Wisconsin

Lake Michigan

579

  

50

Wyoming

Belle Fourche River

3,099

Crook County

Check Out: List of 9 Most Incredible Animals in South America You Need to Discover

These diverse low points highlight the incredible geographical variety of the United States, from the deep desert basin of Death Valley to the vast expanses of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Every lowest point tells a different story about a state's natural history and how it has interacted with water, which has shaped the land we live on.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

FAQs

  • Which is the highest point in the US?
    +
    Denali, which used to be called Mount McKinley, is the tallest mountain in the US. The top of it is 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level.
  • Which is the largest city below sea level in the US?
    +
    New Orleans, Louisiana, is the biggest city in the US, and a lot of it is below sea level, which makes it very likely to flood.
  • Where is the lowest point in the US?
    +
    Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, California, is the lowest point in the US. It is the lowest point in North America because it is 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level.

Latest Stories

Trending Tags