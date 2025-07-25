Lowest point in the US: Ever stood on a beach and wondered how far down the land truly stretches? Or perhaps think of the deepest dip in the entire country? While headlines often celebrate towering peaks, the unsung heroes of our geography are the lowest points. They are interested in natural depressions that show surprising things about the different landscapes in the United States. These points give you a unique way to see the amazing geological story of the United States. For example, Death Valley in California is famous for its extreme temperatures, and the oceans are huge. So, let's show the names and find out what the lowest point in the US is, as well as the deepest point in each state.

Which is the Lowest Elevation in the US?

Badwater Basin in Death Valley, California, is the lowest point in the United States. It is an amazing 282 feet (86 meters) below sea level. This famous spot, which is in Death Valley National Park, is not only the lowest point in North America, but also one of the hottest and driest places on Earth. Its stark, salt-covered landscape is a testament to extreme geological forces, drawing curious visitors from around the globe to witness its profound depth.