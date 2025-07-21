All about North Carolina - Map, Flag, Cities, and More

North Carolina beckons with a rich tapestry of history, stunning natural beauty, and a spirit of innovation that defines its modern identity. It's a place where majestic mountains meet the sweeping Atlantic coastline, and where historic towns blend seamlessly with bustling tech hubs. From legislative updates affecting daily life, like new school cell phone policies, to the state's ongoing resilience in the face of recent tropical storms, North Carolina is always in motion. This article will guide you through the essentials of this "Tar Heel State," offering insights into its proud symbols, key urban centers, and the fascinating aspects that make it a truly remarkable part of the American South. Feature Details about North Carolina Capital Raleigh Largest City Charlotte Nickname The Tar Heel State, The Old North State Population Est. over 11 million (2024) Admission to Union November 21, 1789 (12th State) Regions Coastal Plain, Piedmont, Mountains Famous For Outer Banks, Blue Ridge Mountains, Biltmore Estate, Research Triangle Park, BBQ, College Basketball, Birthplace of Pepsi Read All about Illinois - Flag, Map, Cities, and What Makes It Famous Here!

Map of North Carolina North Carolina’s geography is incredibly diverse, stretching from the western Appalachian Mountains, through the central Piedmont plateau, and eastward to the Atlantic Coastal Plain and barrier islands of the Outer Banks. This varied landscape has everything from high mountains and thick forests to rolling hills and wide-open fields. It eventually flattens out into marshy areas and beautiful beaches. Because of where it is, the state has a wide range of climates. The southeastern coast is subtropical, while the mountains are cooler. The extensive coastline is marked by three prominent capes—Hatteras, Lookout, and Fear—an area famously known as the "graveyard of the Atlantic" due to numerous historical shipwrecks. North Carolina Map, Courtesy - worldatlas.com What is the Flag of North Carolina?

The North Carolina state flag is a strong symbol of the state's long history and strong values. The flag was adopted on March 9, 1885, and changed a little on June 24, 1991. It has a blue vertical stripe on the hoist side with a white star in the middle and the letters "N" and "C" in gold. Above and below the star, gilt scrolls show two important dates in North Carolina's fight for independence: "May 20th, 1775" (the date of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence) and "April 12th, 1776" (the date of the Halifax Resolves). There are two horizontal bars on the fly of the flag, one red and one white. They are the same size. The blue stands for loyalty and stability, the red for bravery and strength, and the white for purity. The star, which is often linked to the nickname "Old North State," shows how North Carolina is different from other states in the US.

North Carolina flag List of North Carolina Cities North Carolina is home to a number of thriving cities, each with its own unique character and appeal. Here are some of the most populous municipalities, reflecting the state's growth and diverse urban landscapes: Rank City Population (2023 Est.) County(s) Involved 1 Charlotte 911,311 Mecklenburg 2 Raleigh 482,295 Wake, Durham 3 Greensboro 302,296 Guilford 4 Durham 296,186 Durham, Wake, Orange 5 Winston-Salem 252,975 Forsyth 6 Fayetteville 209,749 Cumberland 7 Cary 180,010 Wake, Chatham 8 Wilmington 122,698 New Hanover 9 High Point 116,926 Guilford, Randolph, Davidson, Forsyth 10 Concord 110,119 Cabarrus 11 Asheville 95,056 Buncombe 12 Greenville 90,053 Pitt