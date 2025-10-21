NYT Pips Answers Today (October 21, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 21, 2025, is live, and it’s another exciting test for logic lovers. Today’s challenge brings a perfect mix of addition-based grids, equality clues, and those tricky “greater than” and “less than” conditions that make Pips so addictive. Whether you’re breezing through the Easy section or grinding it out in the Hard grid, today’s puzzle offers something for everyone.
If a clue’s got you second-guessing, no worries, we’ve broken down all the Pips game hints and answers for each level below to help you play smarter and boost your daily streak.
Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers
-
Number (16): 6-6 (horizontal), 5-4 (horizontal).
-
Number (8): 5-4 (horizontal), 3-0 (vertical).
-
Greater Than (4): 3-5 (horizontal).
-
Less Than (2): 3-0 (vertical), 1-5 (vertical).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers
-
Equal (3):3-0 (vertical), 3-2 (vertical).
-
Number (21): 5-5 (horizontal), 5-4 (vertical), 6-2 (vertical).
-
Number (4): 3-0 (vertical), 5-4 (vertical), 0-1 (vertical).
-
Less Than (3): 6-2 (vertical).
-
Less Than (3): 0-1 (vertical), 1-3 (horizontal).
-
Equal (2): 3-2 (vertical), 2-2 (vertical).
Final result:
Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers
-
Less Than (2): 6-1 (vertical).
-
Number (12): 6-1 (vertical), 6-2 (horizontal).
-
Number (4): 6-2 (horizontal), 2-3 (horizontal).
-
Equal (3): 2-3 (horizontal), 3-5 (horizontal).
-
Greater Than (9): 3-5 (horizontal), 5-0 (vertical).
-
Less Than (3): 5-0 (vertical).
-
Number (1): 1-0 (vertical).
-
Not Equal: 3-4 (vertical), 2-0 (horizontal), 3-6 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal).
-
Number (1): 1-1 (horizontal).
-
Number (0): 2-0 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical), 0-3 (vertical).
-
Number (3): 0-3 (vertical).
-
Greater Than (4): 6-4 (vertical).
-
Number (18): 6-4 (vertical), 3-6 (vertical), 6-4 (horizontal).
Equal (4): 4-4 (horizontal), 6-4 (horizontal), 4-2 (horizontal).
-
Equal (2): 2-2 (vertical), 4-2 (horizontal).
Final result:
Conclusion
The NYT Pips Game for October 21, 2025, was a true mix of logic and observation. From easy addition combos to hard-level “not equal” twists, it had everything a puzzler could ask for. If you are aiming for that perfect streak, consistency is key. Play daily, track patterns, and keep challenging yourself.
