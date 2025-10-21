Assam TET Result 2025
NYT Pips Answers Today (October 21, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Oct 21, 2025, 07:00 EDT

Get the answers and hints for today's NYT Pips puzzles (October 21, 2025). Find solutions for Easy, Medium, and Hard levels, including addition-based grids, equality, and greater/less than conditions.

NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today: The New York Times Pips puzzle for October 21, 2025, is live, and it’s another exciting test for logic lovers. Today’s challenge brings a perfect mix of addition-based grids, equality clues, and those tricky “greater than” and “less than” conditions that make Pips so addictive. Whether you’re breezing through the Easy section or grinding it out in the Hard grid, today’s puzzle offers something for everyone.

If a clue’s got you second-guessing, no worries, we’ve broken down all the Pips game hints and answers for each level below to help you play smarter and boost your daily streak.

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

Nyt Pips easy (5)

  • Number (16): 6-6 (horizontal), 5-4 (horizontal).

  • Number (8): 5-4 (horizontal), 3-0 (vertical).

  • Greater Than (4): 3-5 (horizontal).

  • Less Than (2): 3-0 (vertical), 1-5 (vertical).

Final result:

Nyt Pips easy Final (3)

Today’s NYT Pips Medium Answers

Nyt Pips medium (7)

  • Equal (3):3-0 (vertical), 3-2 (vertical).

  • Number (21): 5-5 (horizontal), 5-4 (vertical), 6-2 (vertical).

  • Number (4): 3-0 (vertical), 5-4 (vertical), 0-1 (vertical).

  • Less Than (3): 6-2 (vertical).

  • Less Than (3): 0-1 (vertical), 1-3 (horizontal).

  • Equal (2): 3-2 (vertical), 2-2 (vertical).

Final result:

Nyt Pips medium final (6)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

Nyt Pips Hard (6)

  • Less Than (2): 6-1 (vertical).

  • Number (12): 6-1 (vertical), 6-2 (horizontal).

  • Number (4): 6-2 (horizontal), 2-3 (horizontal).

  • Equal (3): 2-3 (horizontal), 3-5 (horizontal).

  • Greater Than (9): 3-5 (horizontal), 5-0 (vertical).

  • Less Than (3): 5-0 (vertical).

  • Number (1): 1-0 (vertical).

  • Not Equal: 3-4 (vertical), 2-0 (horizontal), 3-6 (vertical), 1-1 (horizontal), 2-0 (horizontal).

  • Number (1): 1-1 (horizontal).

  • Number (0): 2-0 (horizontal), 1-0 (vertical), 0-3 (vertical).

  • Number (3): 0-3 (vertical).

  • Greater Than (4): 6-4 (vertical).

  • Number (18): 6-4 (vertical), 3-6 (vertical), 6-4 (horizontal).
    Equal (4): 4-4 (horizontal), 6-4 (horizontal), 4-2 (horizontal).

  • Equal (2): 2-2 (vertical), 4-2 (horizontal).

Final result: 

Nyt Pips Hard Final (4)

Conclusion

The NYT Pips Game for October 21, 2025, was a true mix of logic and observation. From easy addition combos to hard-level “not equal” twists, it had everything a puzzler could ask for. If you are aiming for that perfect streak, consistency is key. Play daily, track patterns, and keep challenging yourself.

