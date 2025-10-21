President Donald Trump has officially begun construction on a new White House ballroom, fully funded through private donations. The $200 million project aims to provide a permanent venue for state events, official gatherings, and presidential functions. According to White House statements made on July 31, 2025, the ballroom is expected to be completed before the end of Trump’s term. It will represent one of the largest additions to the White House in recent decades. Moreover, the official announcement of the White House ballroom construction details the project's scope, funding, and timeline. How Trump’s White House Ballroom is a Long-Awaited Vision? For more than 150 years, U.S. presidents have imagined a dedicated White House ballroom to host dignitaries, state dinners, and large-scale events.

Until now, many formal functions relied on temporary setups on the South Lawn. The new Trump White House ballroom construction will provide a permanent, elegant venue, capable of accommodating international leaders, diplomatic receptions, and high-profile ceremonies with ease and sophistication. What is the Grand Design of the Trump’s White House Ballroom and Privately Funded Luxury? The $200 million Trump White House ballroom project is entirely funded by President Trump and a group of private donors, often referred to as “patriots.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the project comes at no cost to taxpayers. The design spans 90,000 square feet, seating at least 650 guests, with interiors inspired by Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, including lavish chandeliers, gold-trimmed accents, and bespoke finishes.