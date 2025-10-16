White House State Ballroom: The White House State Ballroom has long been a symbol of American diplomacy and grandeur. It began a major $200–250 million renovation in 2025 to modernise and expand the iconic East Wing. On October 15, 2025, President Donald Trump hosted an exclusive dinner for around 130 high-profile donors and corporate representatives, including Amazon, Apple, Google, and Lockheed Martin, to celebrate the project’s progress. This 90,000-square-foot ballroom hosted up to 999 guests with bulletproof glass walls and luxurious interiors. President Trump Hosts a Ballroom Dinner https://t.co/NtbdBqflUQ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 15, 2025 As the venue for state dinners and official ceremonies, it has hosted numerous dignitaries and witnessed pivotal moments in U.S. history. In 2025, a significant renovation project commenced, aiming to modernise and expand this iconic space.

This mission is aimed towards redefining the White House’s capacity for state dinners, official ceremonies, and large-scale diplomatic events before the expected completion in 2029. What is the History of State Ballroom? The original East Wing was constructed in 1902, and it served as the precursor to the State Ballroom. Over the years, it underwent several modifications to accommodate the growing needs of the presidency. Notably, in 1942, a second story was added to the East Wing. However, by the early 21st century, the space was deemed insufficient for the scale of events the White House hosted. What is Construction Timline for White House State Ballroom? In July 2025, President Donald Trump announced plans to construct a new 90,000-square-foot State Ballroom. The project is estimated to cost $200 million and is being funded privately. Construction began in September 2025, with an expected completion before the end of Trump's term in 2029.

The new ballroom will replace the East Wing and is designed to accommodate up to 999 guests, featuring bulletproof glass walls and luxurious interiors. July 31, 2025: White House announces $200M State Ballroom , first major addition since 1948, replacing the East Wing with seating for 650 guests.

August 2025: Privately funded by Trump and corporate donors (Amazon, Apple, Lockheed Martin); designed by McCrery Architects , built by Clark Construction, engineered by AECOM.

September 2025: Construction begins on South Lawn with site prep and tree removal ; continues despite federal shutdown, underscoring project importance as confirmed by The White House.

October 15, 2025: Trump hosts lavish donor dinner for 130 guests, including major corporate representatives, celebrating ballroom progress.

List of Major Events and Their Significance Throughout its history, the State Ballroom has been the site of numerous significant events: State Dinners: Hosting foreign dignitaries and fostering diplomatic relations.

Ceremonial Functions: Celebrating national achievements and milestones.

Cultural Events: Showcasing American arts and culture to international guests. The upcoming renovation aims to enhance the ballroom's capacity and security, ensuring it continues to serve as a premier venue for presidential events.